Arne Slot hints at late January transfer window addition for Liverpool, responds to Inter bid for Curtis Jones

Just ahead of the January transfer window’s closure, Liverpool enjoyed a 4-1 win over Newcastle at Anfield. Now, there is some business for Reds manager Arne Slot to get done. During a post-match interview, he hinted at Liverpool bringing in a new player for the squad before the Monday night deadline.

Slot also indirectly responded to a reported bid for midfielder Curtis Jones. Italian giant Inter Milan appears to be interested in the Englishman, potentially taking an important player away from Liverpool. Instead, Slot shut down the idea, saying there is no desire to “weaken” the team.

“In the last 48 hours we are trying to look to strengthen the squad,” Slot said. “I don’t know exactly what is going on in this moment of time but we prefer to strengthen the squad not weaken it. Let’s see!”

Rumors of Jones leaving for Inter popped up ahead of the Newcastle game. The Milanese club is reportedly looking to secure a loan move with a later obligation to buy. However, the Liverpool Echo revealed that LFC has no intention of letting Jones go.

“Inter are exploring their possibilities with Davide Frattesi strongly linked with a switch to Nottingham Forest,” the report said. “Nevertheless, the Liverpool Echo understands the Merseysiders have no intention of sanctioning any departures from Slot’s squad this month.”

Jones has played in a total of 26 matches this season for Liverpool, 20 of which have been in the Premier League. The other six come via the Champions League. Liverpool just finished in the top eight of the league stage in Europe, meaning they are automatically placed in the Round of 16. They now sit fifth in the league after beating Newcastle.

There is not too much on the stat sheet from Jones from his on-field time. Only one assist, coming during Jan. 17’s 1-1 draw vs. Burnley in front of the Anfield faithful.

Slot has relied on Jones to play a couple of different positions this season, mainly due to injuries. Center midfield is his natural position. However, a few starts at right back have been required in order to help cover others in the backline.

Liverpool takes the field again on Sunday, Feb. 8, with a massive top-six showdown against Manchester City. Slot appears to be hoping to have somebody fresh in the squad before Feb. 2 at 7 p.m. GMT, potentially making their debut vs. the blue side of Manchester. Jones might feature as well, instead of wearing Inter Milan colors moving forward.