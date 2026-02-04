An arrest warrant has been issued for Gervonta Davis for alleged parole violation, ESPN’s Andreas Hale reported. A Baltimore judge issued the ruling Monday.

Davis was put on probation after a November 2020 hit-and-run incident in Baltimore. Four people were injured in the crash, including a pregnant woman, ESPN reported at the time. In May 2023, Davis was sentenced to 90 days house arrest at his trainer’s home and given three years of probation, as well as 200 hours of community service. He also served 44 days in jail for violating terms of his home detention.

The warrant comes less than a week after Davis was arrested in Miami on multiple charges, including battery, false imprisonment and attempted kidnapping. Judge Althea M. Handy in Baltimore issued the warrant on Monday, per ESPN.

Davis, a former three-weight world champion boxer, was apprehended Jan. 29 – 15 days after Miami Gardens Police issued an arrest warrant. He was booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on charges stemming from an alleged domestic violence incident in October 2025. Davis was released on an $8,500 bond.

The alleged incident occurred at a gentleman’s club in Miami Gardens, where the victim worked. Davis’ ex-girlfriend filed a lawsuit days later in which she alleged Davis entered the club where she worked as a VIP cocktail server and attacked her in a back room that did not have cameras, according to ESPN.

The suit alleged Davis grabbed the victim by the back of her head with one hand while holding her throat with the other. He allegedly dragged her through a stairwell, kitchen and the back exit before physically assaulting her in the parking garage.

Police reviewed surveillance footage from the club. The footage reportedly corroborates the victim’s account of events.

Davis was set to face Jake Paul in a boxing match in November, but was forced to drop out of the bout after the lawsuit was filed against Davis in Miami. Paul ultimately fought Anthony Joshua instead, but spoke out against Davis following the incident.

Gervonta Davis boasts a career record of 30-0-1. His last fight was on March 1, 2025, against Lamont Roach Jr. It was the lone draw of Davis’ career.

Grant Grubbs contributed.