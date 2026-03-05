After seven seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, former Pro Bowl quarterback Kyler Murray will hit free agency for the first time in his career.

Murray played just five games in 2025, passing for 962 yards, six touchdowns, and three interceptions. The former Heisman Trophy winning quarterback has failed to play in 10 games in two of his past three seasons, and Arizona has failed to make the postseason in four straight campaigns.

Across his seven-year stint in Arizona, Murray recorded 20,460 passing yards (third most in team history) and 121 passing touchdowns (third most in team history).

With his next step up in the air, Athletics GM David Forst revealed that the organization would be open to discussing a potential return to baseball with Murray.

“Kyler is an elite NFL quarterback, and I’m sure there are plenty of opportunities for him to continue his football career,” told MLB.com. “That said, he and his baseball representatives know that we’re always open to him exploring a return to baseball with the A’s if that time ever comes.”

Prior to beginning his NFL journey, Murray was selected with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2018 MLB Draft by then then-Oakland Athletics. Across two seasons at Oklahoma, the two-sport athlete hit for a .261 batting average with 13 doubles, 10 home runs, 53 RBI, and 22 stolen bases. He was selected by Oakland although he made his intentions clear that he would be focusing on an NFL career. Because of this, the Athletics still retain his rights.

While extremely unlikely that Murray would take Forst up on his offer, it would certainly be interesting to see how Murray’s re-integration back into baseball would turn out for the former Heisman Trophy winner.

Kyler Murray sent emotional message to Arizona Cardinals fans following release

Murray sent a message to his fans after the Arizona Cardinals reportedly informed him that they plan to release him at the start of the league year. On Tuesday, Murray went to social media to bid farewell to the Cardinals community.

“To everyone that supported me and showed kindness to my family and I during my time in AZ, from the bottom of my heart, thank you,” Murray wrote in the post. “I wanted nothing more than to be the one to end the 77-year drought for this organization. I‘m sorry I failed us. I wish this community and my brothers nothing but the best. I’m no stranger to adversity; I am prepared for whatever’s next. I trust in God and my work ethic. I truly believe my best ball is in front of me, and I look forward to proving it.”

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Cardinals informed Murray that they will release him barring a trade between now and the start of the league year, which is next Wednesday.

Schefter said that the Cardinals already owe Murray $36.8 million guaranteed in 2026. If he were still on the roster by March 15, the Cardinals would owe him another $19.5 million for 2027.

On3’s Brian Jones contributed to this article.