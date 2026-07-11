Athletics select Georgia Tech OF Drew Burress in 2026 MLB Draft

College bats have become quite popular at the top of the MLB Draft in recent years. The 2026 edition is no different, with one of the best now off the board. Georgia Tech outfielder Drew Burress was taken with the No. 8 overall pick by the Athletics. After a great season in Atlanta, Burress now has an opportunity to get his professional career underway.

Georgia Tech entered the ’26 season as a national championship contender. Burress was a big part of those expectations. Thankfully for the Yellow Jackets, he delivered and then some.

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Burress played in and started all 61 games. He posted a batting average of .358 while hitting 16 home runs and driving in 60 RBIs. The OPS was also incredible, reaching 1.130. What MLB teams likely loved more than anything was the strikeouts compared to walks. Burress did the latter more often, drawing 49 BBs and fanning on just 43 occasions.

Defensively, Burress was great during his three seasons in college baseball. Only seven errors are attached to his name. On the flip side, Burress has 17 outfield assists. Ten of those were during his true freshman campaign. In total, the fielding percentage for Burress sits at .984. Many expect the reliability in the outfield to translate well at the next level.

What MLB Draft analysts are saying about Drew Burress

Before the draft took place, MLB Pipeline produced a scouting report on Burress. They were quite high on him, ranking him the No. 7 player in the class. Just two college bats were ahead of the Georgia Tech product. Additionally, part of the report was on Burress’ swing, explaining some of the positive and negative aspects.

“Though he’s shorter than his listed 5-foot-9 and lacks projection, Burress has solid or better tools across the board,” the report said. “He has a compact and quick right-handed swing, plenty of strength, a disciplined approach at the plate and plus power that plays to all fields. His stance became very open and led to struggles in his second stint with the U.S. collegiate national team last summer, but he made the necessary adjustments to recover from a slow start this spring.”

From a grading standpoint, Burress comes out at 60 overall on the 80-grade scale. His best attribute is power, which is also a 60. Not too far behind are hitting, running, and fielding ability — all of which are at 55.