The Athletics select Miami catcher Alex Sosa in 2026 MLB Draft

Miami catcher Alex Sosa was selected by the Athletics with the No. 172 overall pick in the sixth round of the 2026 MLB Draft. The Hurricane backstop is now off the board.

Sosa began his career at NC State, playing for the Wolfpack for two seasons before transferring to Coral Gables. With Miami in 2026, Sosa had a .338 batting average, 18 home runs and 71 RBI. He added 75 hits and 16 doubles, to go along with 41 walks.

In total, Sosa racked up some good numbers over the course of three collegiate seasons (146 games). He had a .298 batting average, 34 home runs, 135 RBI, 122 hits, 33 doubles and 95 walks.

Sosa was credited as the top catcher in Florida and 17th-best player overall in the Sunshine State according to the 2023 Perfect Game prospect rankings coming out of high schol. He ranked 99th overall and eighth at catcher in the 2023 Perfect Game prospect rankings and ranked No. 125 overall (No. 6 catching prospect, No. 56 overall high school prospect) on the 2023 MLB Draft Prospects List according to MLB.com.

What MLB scouts are saying about Alex Sosa

Sosa went into the 2026 season with questions about his potential to actually be a pro catcher that can consistently hit. Based on the tape and numbers, he improved across all fronts to be draft worthy.

“There were two big questions surrounding Sosa when he got to Miami: Can he hit for average and can he catch,” Sosa’s MLB scouting report read. “He’s improved on both fronts this spring to improve his Draft stock. Scouts have some conviction his left-handed swing will play at the next level, with what is now a solid gap-to-gap approach. He has very good raw power to his pull side that he’s been getting to in games, while also showing this season that he can handle left-handed pitching, cutting down his strikeout rate and drawing more walks.

Sosa still has work to do in his overall defense behind the dish, but he has made strides in his blocking and does a good job of framing and stealing strikes. He has fringy arm strength which can play up as average at times because of his quick release. He has the floor of being a solid backup or platoon type, with the ceiling of being an every day, bat-first catcher.