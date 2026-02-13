Byron Terry, a sports media personality based in Atlanta, has recruited Georgia Tech quarterback and national champion Alberto Mendoza to serve as a coach at an upcoming football camp in the area. Mendoza will be one of the few Georgia Tech players coaching at the BJT Inspire Football Camp, which will take place on Saturday, Feb. 21, at Mt. Bethel Christian Academy in Marietta, Georgia, which is 30 minutes north of downtown Atlanta. The camp will be coached by current and former college football players.

The other Georgia Tech players who will be at the camp are running back Malachi Hosley, linebacker Kyle Efford, and specialist Ronnie Thomas. Terry told On3 that two other former college players, Latavious Brini of Georgia, and Darius Goode of West Virginia State and Fort Valley State, are slated to coach at the camp. Brini, who won a national championship at Georgia and also played for the Jacksonville Jaguars, coached at Terry’s first camp back in March 2025. Goode and Terry were teammates at Eagles Landing Christian Academy in 2013 and 2014, and Goode won a state championship in 2012.

I’m hosting a football camp with Special Olympics Georgia on February 21st! I’m excited about the event because I’m fond of the organization, and Special Needs has always been a cause that means a lot to me. 🏈



To sign up for the camp go to https://t.co/Azmt9wnbCm pic.twitter.com/q6lJikKFO0 — Byron Jamar Terry (@BJT_ERA) January 21, 2026

The BJT Inspire Football Camp has partnered with Special Olympics Georgia and is designed to foster a high-impact environment for athletes. Terry told On3 that the purpose of his camp is to “inspire, encourage, and motivate others through sports, but to also make a positive impact in the community beyond the field.” Uplifting Athletes is also a partner of the camp.

With the camp being in conjunction with Special Olympics Georgia, Terry and the coaches will be working with athletes who have special needs. “Having the opportunity to host a football camp with Special Olympics Georgia is amazing. I’m very fond of the organization and what it entails. The work that Special Olympics does for their athletes and those with special needs is remarkable,” Terry told On3.

“Special needs is a cause that means a lot to me, especially because of the empathy and compassion that derive from that. So I’m really glad that Special Olympics Georgia is collaborating with this event. Special needs athletes and those with special needs, by and large, are brave, courageous, and strong. I’m so glad that this event will be serving in that field.”

As mentioned earlier, Terry is not a stranger to hosting camps. In his first BJT Inspire Football Camp last year, Terry recruited Brini and former Georgia and NFL QB Quincy Carter. After the first camp, Byron Terry told On3 that he is “super thankful just to have everybody come out here, especially all the media, all the players, all the parents, everybody that came to help me coach and everything. So I appreciate everybody.”

Alberto Mendoza comes to Atlanta after winning national title at Indiana

The camp will be a good way for Alberto Mendoza to get more familiar with Atlanta. The 19-year-old has transferred to Georgia Tech after spending the last two seasons at Indiana. In 2025, Mendoza was the backup QB for his brother, Fernando Mendoza, who won the Heisman and helped Indiana win its first national title. Alberto Mendoza played in nine games last year and completed 18 of 24 passes for 236 yards, five touchdowns, and one interception.

Malachi Hosley had a strong 2025 season at Georgia Tech after spending two seasons at Penn. In 13 games, Hosley rushed for 697 yards and seven touchdowns on 98 carries in 13 games.

Kyle Efford is one of the top linebackers in the ACC. In 13 gams last year, Efford registered 77 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and two passes defended.

Ronnie Thomas was one of eight Georgia Tech players to be selected to the 2025 All-ACC Academic Team. He played his first two college football seasons at Kennesaw State.