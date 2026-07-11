Atlanta Braves select Virginia OF AJ Gracia in 2026 MLB Draft

Virginia outfielder AJ Gracia was selected in the 2026 MLB Draft by the Atlanta Braves with the No. 9 overall pick. Gracia was considered a first-round talent coming into the selection process.

Gracia started his college career at Duke in 2024, playing for the school for two seasons. After his transfer, Gracia had a career year with the Cavaliers.

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This past season, Gracia had a .354 batting average, 14 home runs, 48 RBI, 75 hits, 15 doubles and 47 walks. In total, he has a .317 career average in college, 43 home runs and 160 RBI.

As far as his accolades go, Gracia had plent . He was on the 2026 D1Baseball Third Team All-America Team and a 2026 College Baseball Foundation All-American Honorable Mention.

What MLB scouts are saying about AJ Gracia

“When he’s locked in, Gracia looks like one of the better college bats in the class,” Gracia’s MLB scouting report read. “Swinging from the left side of the plate, he makes excellent swing decisions and shows off plus contact skills. His advanced approach led to a Blue Devils-record 57 walks as a sophomore, and he really limits his swing-and-miss. That gives more confidence that he should continue getting to his solid raw power at the next level, and there’s definitely the chance he can keep adding strength to his 6-foot-3 frame.

“Though he’s a fringy runner, scouts give Gracia a chance to stick in center field because of his excellent instincts and efficient routes. If a move to a corner is necessary, left would be a more likely landing spot because his arm is a little short for the prototypical right fielder. His continued consistent production in a year light on college bats hasn’t hurt his stock.”

Gracia is a Monroe, N.J. native. He played his high school baseball at Ranney HS and was the No. 1 outfielder and No. 5 overall player in the Garden State, per Perfect Game.