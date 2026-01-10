Atlanta Falcons officially hire Matt Ryan as President of Football

Matt Ryan is heading back to Atlanta. This time, as the President of Football.

Falcons owner and chairman Arthur Blank named Ryan, a former NFL MVP for the franchise, to the position on Sunday morning. Ryan will assume the role immediately, overseeing all aspects of football for the organization.

“Arthur gave me the chance of a lifetime almost twenty years ago, and he’s done it again today,” said Ryan, per release. “While I appreciate the time I had with the Colts and with CBS, I’ve always been a Falcon. It feels great to be home. I could not be more excited, grateful, or humbled by this new opportunity. I began my career with a singular goal: to do right by the Blank family, the Falcons organization, the City of Atlanta, and especially our fans.

“My commitment to the success of this franchise has not changed. I’m beyond ready to help write a new chapter of excellence.”

Ryan will report directly to Blank and will collaborate with Falcons president and CEO Greg Beadles to “ensure alignment of the entire business and football areas of the organization.”

The Falcons are currently seeking candidates for the franchise’s next head coach and general manager role. Both the head coach and GM will report to Ryan.

Ryan has spent the past three years as an analyst at CBS Sports. He penned a short message to the staff there and thanked them as he moves to the next chapter of his career.

In all, Ryan is returning for his 15th season in Atlanta in 2026, but first in the front office. The first 14 saw Ryan lead the Falcons to the postseason five times including two NFC Championship appearances and one Super Bowl appearance

He’s also the franchise leader in career passing yards (59,735), attempts (8,003), completions (5,242), passing touchdowns (367), passer rating (94.6), completion percentage (65.5) and 300-yard games (73). He led Atlanta to a 120-102 record during his time there, missing just three games over that span.

“I know first-hand what a great foundation this organization has and I’m confident we can build on that and cement a culture of accountability, tenacity, resilience and winning,” said Ryan. “Setting clear expectations for every single person who walks into Flowery Branch or puts on a Falcons uniform, reinvigorating our approach with strategic thinking, and being disciplined about finding near-term wins to set us up for long-term success – these are all priorities and principles I will bring to this role.”