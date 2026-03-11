Kirk Cousins and the Atlanta Falcons are officially over. Cousins was released by the franchise on Wednesday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The Falcons still owe the quarterback some money during the 2026 season, no matter where he ends up. But Cousins will be somewhere else after two years in Atlanta.

“Source: Falcons officially have released QB Kirk Cousins after two seasons, and he will become a free agent today,” Schefter said via X. “Cousins already is owed $10 million from the Falcons for this upcoming season.”

And as it turns out, there is already one interested party. The Athletic’s Dianna Russini reports that the Las Vegas Raiders might be a landing spot for Cousins. A veteran presence might be what they are looking for despite having the No. 1 overall pick.

“Expect the Las Vegas Raiders to show interest in Kirk Cousins as they look for a veteran QB addition to help develop presumptive No. 1 pick Fernando Mendoza,” Russini said via X.

Cousins signed with Atlanta ahead of the 2024 season to be the starting quarterback. Still, they decided to use a top-10 pick on Micahel Penix out of Washington. From there, things began to get dicey for Cousins and his future. Despite starting 14 games in his first season, questions always loomed about Penix.

Eventually, the takeover took place in 2025. Penix was named the guy for the Falcons. Injuries, unfortunately, became a part of the equation for the second-year quarterback. Cousins ended up getting plenty of playing time, still seeing action in 10 games.

In total, Cousins threw for 5,229 yards, 28 touchdowns, and 21 interceptions in a Falcons uniform. A record of 12-10 came when Cousins trotted out there as the starter. No playoff appearances popped up for the franchise either, something they had hoped for when originally signing Cousins.