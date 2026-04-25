Former Clemson cornerback Avieon Terrell was selected by the Atlanta Falcons in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft. His pro career can now begin!

Last season, Terrell had 48 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, nine pass deflections, one fumble recovery and five forced fumbles. Over the course of his career (three seasons), Terrell had 125 total tackles, nine tackles for loss, four sacks, three interceptions, 25 pass deflections, three fumble recoveries and eight forced fumbles.

As a member of the Class of 2023, Terrell was a four-star recruit out of Atlanta (Ga.) Westlake, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He was the No. 23 overall prospect in the state, the No. 29 cornerback in the class and the No. 252 overall prospect in the class.

What NFL Draft analysts are saying about Avieon Terrell

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein broke down Terrell ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft. You can read his evaluation below.

“Avieon shares the same bloodlines and coverage temperament as his brother, A.J., a first-round pick of the Falcons in 2020,” he wrote. “Avieon Terrell is an athletic, fluid mover with clean transitions and enough speed to stay in phase on most vertical routes.

“He’s most effective in press-man coverage, where he mirrors releases with timing and discipline, staying crowded to the route. He concedes 50/50s to bigger targets at times, but is a constant catch irritant with good technique on all three levels. He can play wide or inside and is willing in run support, but he lacks ideal size. Terrell projects as an early starter thanks to his polish, ball skills and coverage versatility.”

Zierlein projected Terrell as a second round pick coming into the 2026 NFL Draft. While there was no pro comparison, it’s fair to see him similar to his brother A.J. Terrell.