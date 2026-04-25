The Atlanta Falcons have selected former LSU linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. in the seventh round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Perkins is a former three-time All-SEC standout defender for the Tigers under Brian Kelly.

This past season, Perkins was coming off an ACL tear in his right knee but still manager to earn Third-team All-SEC honors. In 12 games, he made 11 starts and finished the year with 56 tackles and three pass breakups. Perkins also tied for the team lead in tackles for loss (eight), interceptions (three) and led LSU in sacks (four).

Before Perkins tore his ACL in 2024, he was able to play four games and was given the honor of wearing LSU’s No. 7 jersey. This has been worn by a select group of LSU stars over the years including CB Patrick Peterson, CB Derek Stingley Jr., WR Ja’Marr Chase, RB Leonard Fournette and DB Tyrann Mathieu.

Before college, Perkins was a five-star recruit according to the Rivals Industry Rankings, which is a proprietary algorithm that compiles ratings and rankings from all four primary recruiting media services. He was the No. 9 overall recruit in the 2022 class, including the top-ranked linebacker that cycle.

What NFL Draft analysts are saying about Harold Perkins Jr.

Now that Perkins has been drafted, his new fanbase may want to know what to expect out of their newest linebacker. NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein provided in-depth analysis on the former LSU standout.

“Slightly undersized off-ball linebacker with solid 2025 production but less in-game impact than he showed in 2022 and 2023 before his ACL tear in 2024. Perkins is decisive against the run and knifes into the backfield when lanes open. He’s adequate in block take-ons and finishes tackles near the line with good physicality. He can still run but lacks his previous explosiveness in close-outs and pursuit.

“His instincts in space are average and he can get lost in coverage, but he has the athletic ability coverage requires. Perkins is at his best when deployed in a scheme that allows him to play free and attack the line as often as possible.”