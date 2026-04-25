Former Georgia and USC wide receiver Zachariah Branch has been selected by the Atlanta Falcons in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Branch is considered one of the most natural playmakers in this draft class with elite speed to create big plays whenever the ball is in his hands.

While he only played one season in Athens, the 5-foot-8 and 177-pound Branch proved to be a key piece of the Bulldogs’ offense during a breakout 2025 season when he led Georgia with 81 receptions for 811 receiving yards and six touchdowns through the air. Branch also added 385 return yards on 25 combined kick and punt returns last season. During two years at USC, Branch combined for 910 yards of total offense and four touchdowns in addition to 953 combined return yards and two touchdowns on special teams.

A former Five-Star Plus+ recruit, Branch signed with USC as the No. 1 receiver in the class and No. 4 overall player in the 2023 recruiting cycle out of Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, NV), according to the Rivals Industry Rankings, a weighted composite of all three major recruiting media services.

Branch was arrested last Sunday on misdemeanor charges of obstructing public sidewalks/streets, prowling, and obstruction of a law enforcement officer following an early morning incident in downtown Athens. Branch was in town for that Saturday’s G-Day spring game. He was later released after posting a $39 bond.

The accompanying arrest report revealed Branch refused to move from a public sidewalk despite repeated requests from law enforcement. It’s unclear how the arrest will impact Branch’s draft stock, but it was hardly the ideal start to draft week for the former Georgia wideout.

What NFL Draft analysts are saying about Zachariah Branch

Coming out of Georgia, Branch has drawn NFL comparisons to former Commanders and Panthers receiver Curtis Samuel, a second-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Ohio State.

NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein highlighted Branch’s breakaway “top-end speed,” ability to “stick and cut at full speed without losing his pace” and his tendency to “punish zone coverage” as key strengths. Zierlein also pointed to Branch’s tendency to rush through routes “with little attention to detail” and the need to “eliminate his heavily rounded route turns” as potential weaknesses, while also citing his “short arms will require an accurate passer” at quarterback.

“Slot receiver who can turn routine touches into explosive gains. Georgia prioritized quick touches at or behind the line of scrimmage to take advantage of Branch’s ability to slip tackles and add yards after catch,” Zierlein wrote of Branch. “I expect to see more choice routes and deep crossers rolled into his workload as a pro. His routes are rushed and rounded, though. He will jump unnecessarily to make catches, which subjects him to added punishment from defenders. Branch is strong for his size and very tough. He could be pigeon-holed into a “manufactured touch” role, but he’s capable of more. He should help move the sticks and return punts before eventually settling in as a starting slot.”