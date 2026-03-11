Azeez Ojulari is coming home. The Atlanta Falcons have signed the fifth-year former New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles pass rusher to a one-year contract on Wednesday, according to NFL Network’s Tom Peliserro.

It’s a homecoming for Ojulari, a four-star Peach State product out of Marietta (Ga.) High who was a two-year starter with home state Georgia before the Giants selected him in the second-round of the 2021 NFL Draft. After four injury-plagued years in New York, Ojulari spent the 2025 season with the Eagles.

Ojulari, whose younger brother BJ is entering his fourth year with the Arizona Cardinals after playing college football at LSU, debuted in the NFL with a breakout rookie season when he set the Giants rookie record with eight sacks in 2021. But since then, the 6-foot-3, 240-pound Ojulari’s NFL career has been hampered by multiple stints on injured reserved. That includes in 2025 when a hamstring injury limited Ojulari to just three games and six total tackles in his lone season with the Eagles.

During his four-year tenure with the Giants, Ojulari tallied 107 total tackles, 100 pressures, 22 sacks, 21 tackles for loss, four forced fumbles and three fumble returns while starting 30 of 46 games played.

Ojulari finished his three-year Georgia career with 71 total tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss, 14 sacks, five forced fumbles, three pass deflections and one fumble return in 27 career games in Athens.

Falcons officially release Kirk Cousins, Raiders showing interest in veteran QB

Kirk Cousins and the Atlanta Falcons are officially over. Cousins was released by the franchise on Wednesday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The Falcons still owe the quarterback $10 million during the 2026 season, but Cousins will be somewhere else after two years in Atlanta.

“Source: Falcons officially have released QB Kirk Cousins after two seasons, and he will become a free agent today,” Schefter said via X. “Cousins already is owed $10 million from the Falcons for this upcoming season.”

And as it turns out, there is already one interested party. The Athletic’s Dianna Russini reports that the Las Vegas Raiders might be a landing spot for Cousins. A veteran presence might be what they are looking for despite having the No. 1 overall pick.

“Expect the Las Vegas Raiders to show interest in Kirk Cousins as they look for a veteran QB addition to help develop presumptive No. 1 pick Fernando Mendoza,” Russini said via X.

— On3’s Griffin McVeigh contributed to this report.