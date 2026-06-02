Atlanta Falcons signing receiver Drake London to massive four-year, $141 million extension

The Atlanta Falcons have reached a big contract extension with receiver Drake London, according to a report from the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. London has agreed to a four-year deal.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, London will receive a $141 million extension worth up to $150 million. Of that, $100 million is guaranteed, per his agent, Andrew Kessler.

The deal will make Drake London the third-highest-paid receiver in the league. He will have the highest average per year.

The Falcons had been intent on negotiating with London since well before the NFL Draft, with general manager Ian Cunningham speaking to his importance to the club back at the end of March. He opened up on negotiations with London.

“I think it’s top of mind,” Cunningham told NFL.com. “I think all of these type of decisions are top of mind just in terms of you know its coming, but right now we are really focused on this wave of free agency, we have the draft coming — but don’t think for one second that that hasn’t been thought of. Don’t think for one second that we aren’t already thinking about all of these different things moving forward.”

Getting a deal done with London was certainly a priority. He has been excellent since joining the franchise.

“What we thought of him then, he has already showcased in the NFL,” Cunningham said at the NFL Annual League Meetings. “Just his ability to high-point balls, the tenacity, the personality he plays with on the field. I feel like if I were a teammate of his, I would like playing with him.”

During his four years with the Falcons, London has caught at least 68 passes each season, totaling at least 860 yards per campaign. Across the four years, he has 309 catches for 3,971 yards and 22 touchdowns.

He’s coming off a season in which he caught 68 passes for 919 yards and seven scores. That one year after a 100-catch campaign during the 2024 season that saw London accrue 1,271 yards and nine scores.