The Atlanta Falcons are targeting Ole Miss co-defensive coordinator Patrick Toney as its new defensive pass game coordinator, according to On3’s Pete Nakos. First-year Rebels head coach Pete Golding is expected to continue to call defensive plays in 2026 after serving as Ole Miss’ DC the past three seasons.

The 35-year-old Toney is entering his first season as Ole Miss’ defensive coordinator after being hired in early January following three seasons as the Arizona Cardinals‘ defensive backs coach between 2023-25. Prior to that, Toney spent the 2022 season as the co-DC and safeties coach at Florida under then-new Gators head coach Billy Napier after following him from Louisiana, where he served four years on the Ragin’ Cajuns’ defensive staff, the last two as coordinator. He also spent time at Southeastern Louisiana, Sam Houston State and UTSA, where he worked directly under Golding.

Should Toney choose to leave, Ole Miss still has new co-defensive coordinator and alumnus Bryan Brown, whose official title is head coach of the defense, leading the unit. Brown held a similar role the past two seasons under Golding after previously serving as associate head coach/defensive coordinator at Cincinnati (2023) and Louisville (2019-22).

The Atlanta Falcons are in the midst of a staffing overhauling, especially defensively, following an offseason coaching change with the hiring of former Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski on Jan. 17. That includes a surprise shakeup earlier Friday with the dismissal of new defensive lines coach LaTroy Lewis two weeks after hiring him.

Falcons fire assistant DL coach LaTroy Lewis after rape allegations emerge from Michigan tenure

The Atlanta Falcons reportedly dismissed Lewis on Friday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, after learning Lewis has been accused of rape during his time as a member of Michigan‘s football staff. Lewis, who was hired about two weeks ago, has been accused of sexually assaulting an Ann Arbor woman in 2024, according to a report from Justin Spiro of The Spiro Avenue Show.

“We are aware of allegations regarding LaTroy Lewis,” the Falcons said in a statement earlier Friday. “We are in the process of gathering information and will have no further comment at this time.”

The allegations, which also involve fired former Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore, were detailed publicly through social media posts from Spiro (@DarkoStateNews on X/Twitter), who cited accusations of violence made by a woman against Lewis. Spiro reported that the alleged criminal conduct began in 2024, Lewis’ final year with Michigan before he accepted a defensive line coaching position at Toledo.

— On3’s Steve Samra contributed to this report.