Atlanta is 'ready' to host multiple 2026 World Cup matches

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will take over North America this summer, and Atlanta is one of the cities that will host multiple matches. And to celebrate the World Cup coming to the capital of Georgia, the Atlanta World Cup Host Committee and Major League Soccer’s Atlanta United hosted a free viewing Party of the World Cup Final Draw at the Buckhead Village last month.

On3 attended the event, which featured different activations, giveaways, live entertainment, and a live showing of the Final Draw. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens attended the event and spoke to the media about the city being ready for the huge sporting event.

“We just love showing off this great city,” Dickens told On3 and a group of reporters. “We do big events well, and we have a culture that people find, and really, they love our culture, and they want to be a part of it. And so Atlanta is so ready for this moment. And we want to make sure that Atlantans enjoy the World Cup when it comes, too. So we don’t want the World Cup to just happen to Atlanta. We want it to happen with Atlanta.”

Atlanta will make U.S. sports history when the World Cup arrives

Atlanta is one of the 16 North American cities that will host matches. The city is tied with Los Angeles and New York/New Jersey for the second-most matches with eight. Dallas will host the most matches with nine. Atlanta and Dallas will host the semifinal matches, Miami will host the third-place match, and New York/New Jersey will host the championship match.

Dan Corso, the president of the Atlanta World Cup Host Committee, attended the Final Draw event and shared how the city will make sports history when the championship event arrives. “We are now one of only two cities in the U.S. to host both the Summer Olympics and the World Cup, Atlanta and LA, so that’s a great honor,” Corso told reporters. “I think that sets a stage for us back in ’96. And in that 30-year span, we have had college football championship games, we’ve had Super Bowls, Model Corps, All-Star Games, but we’ve never had the World Cup.”

Atlanta will kick off its matches on Monday, June 15, with Spain vs. Cabo Verde. The city will host the semifinal match on Wednesday, July 15.