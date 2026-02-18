Attorney for Chiefs WR Rashee Rice issues statement after ex-girlfriend files civil lawsuit

The attorney for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice is speaking out on the civil lawsuit filed by his ex-girlfriend. In a statement issued to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Sean Lindsey said Rice’s ex-girlfriend Daoda Jones claimed that Rice didn’t “punch” her during a verbal altercation last year.

“On October 9, 2025, well after the parties’ relationship had ended, Ms. Jones stated under penalty of perjury in a sworn Affidavit for Non-Prosecution that ‘Mr. Rice and I had a verbal argument, but he did not punch me,'” Lindsey said. “We will allow the legal process to run its course and have no further comments at this time.”

We will have more on this story shortly.