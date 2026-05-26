Attorneys of Josh Jacobs release statement after arrest of Green Bay Packers RB

Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs was arrested on Tuesday, facing five different charges. Now, we have heard from the two attorneys representing Jacobs, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld. The two released a statement on the matter shortly after the Hobart-Lawrence Police Department broke news of the arrest.

“Josh vehemently denies the allegations, and this matter is in the early stages of investigation with important evidence that has not yet been made public,” Chesnoff and Schonfeld said via NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. “We ask for fairness and restraint while the judicial process takes its course.”

As mentioned, Jacobs will be facing five different charges following his arrest. They are: Battery — Domestic Abuse, Criminal Damage to Property — Domestic Abuse, Disorderly Conduct — Domestic Abuse, Strangulation and Suffocation, Itimidation of a Victim.

The attorneys are not the first people to comment on the matter. Green Bay released its own statement, saying they are aware of the situation.

“We are aware of the matter involving Josh Jacobs,” it said, via Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. “As it is an ongoing legal situation, we will withhold further comment.”

Jacobs is widely considered a top-tier running back in the NFL. He is a former first-round pick of the Raiders, back when Oakland was still considered home. This will be season No. 8 in the league for Jacobs but just his third as a member of the Packers.

More on Josh Jacobs, time with Green Bay Packers

The Packers certainly feel like they have one of the best running backs in football on the roster. Jacobs has been a great player for them ever since joining ahead of the 2024 season. Things fizzled out in Las Vegas for Jacobs. Green Bay presented a great opportunity to restart his career.

Jacobs certainly took advantage of the chance. In a Packers uniform, Jacobs has produced 2,258 yards and 28 touchdowns on just 535 carries. We likely would have seen back-to-back seasons of 1,000 yards if not for an injury that kept him out of two games.

It was a knee injury that hampered Jacobs, which took place at MetLife Stadium. To say he had harsh words to say about the stadium would be a little bit of an understatement.

“Definitely the worst,” Jacobs said of MetLife Stadium. “Always been the worst. I know if I ever play there again, I will never talk about it because I talked about it all week, how bad it was, and it bit me in the ass.”