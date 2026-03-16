Audio emerges from tense confrontation between Ross Chastain, Daniel Suárez following NASCAR Las Vegas race

A tense confrontation between former teammates Ross Chastain and Daniel Suárez following Sunday’s race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway may have revealed deeper issues between the two drivers.

According to RJ Starcevic, newly surfaced audio from the exchange captured Chastain delivering a blunt message to Suárez during the heated moment on pit road: “Get out of here. Get out of here. You got fired,” Chastain can be heard telling Suárez in the clip.

1:33AM.



Went back and tried to make out the dialogue here between Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez from the in-car video NASCAR put up.



“You got fired” 😳?? pic.twitter.com/z2XOtmSAdT — RJ Starcevic (@RJStarcevic) March 16, 2026

The confrontation came after contact between the drivers during the cooldown lap following the Cup Series event. Suárez approached Chastain on pit road to discuss the incident, but the situation escalated quickly.

Video from the scene showed Chastain appearing to shove Suárez before crew members and officials stepped in to separate the two.

Chastain declined to address the altercation after the race when approached by reporters, including Jeff Gluck of The Athletic: “Not a chance boys,” Chastain said when asked about the incident.

Suárez, however, did not hold back when describing his relationship with his former teammate: “Our relationship has always been a little weird, almost like a little bit two-faced on his part,” Suárez said, via Frontstretch.

Alas, the tension between the two drivers carries added context given their shared history at Trackhouse Racing. Chastain and Suárez were teammates with the organization for four seasons and helped establish Trackhouse as one of NASCAR’s rising teams.

However, the partnership came to an end after the 2025 season when Trackhouse promoted rising star Connor Zilisch to the Cup Series lineup. Suárez subsequently joined Spire Motorsports for the 2026 season.

Suárez later acknowledged that his departure from Trackhouse was influenced by a growing sense that his role within the organization had diminished: “There have been situations in the last eight to 10 months that I didn’t feel like I used to feel,” Suárez said last summer.

“Sometimes when you don’t have that feel, there is no chemistry anymore. It’s like being in a relationship but just living together because you bought a house together.”

Despite the friction with his former teammate, Suárez has found stability in his new situation with Spire Motorsports. Following the Las Vegas race, he sits 17th in the Cup Series standings, three positions ahead of Chastain.

All told, Chastain finished 17th in Sunday’s race, one spot ahead of Suárez, but the heated post-race confrontation made it clear that the competitive rivalry between the former teammates is far from over.

— On3’s Nick Geddes contributed to this article.