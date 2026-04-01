After Tiger Woods announced his decision to step away from golf and seek treatment, Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley confirmed Woods will not be at The Masters next week. The golf legend had previously hinted at a return before last week’s car accident.

Woods announced Tuesday he is stepping away to focus on his health. The news came days after he was involved in a rollover crash in Jupiter Island, Fla., and arrested on suspicion of DUI. Although he blew .000 on the breathalyzer, Woods refused a urinalysis, which led to his arrest. He pleaded not guilty Tuesday to two misdemeanor charges and demanded a jury trial.

Shortly after the hearing, Woods said he is seeking treatment as he works toward a full recovery. Ridley confirmed the five-time Masters champion will not be at Augusta at all next week following the announcement.

“Augusta National Golf Club and the Masters Tournament fully support Tiger Woods as he focuses on his well-being,” Ridley wrote. “Although Tiger will not be joining us in person next week, his presence will be felt here in Augusta.”

Woods said the crash happened after he looked down at his phone to change the radio station and did not realize the car in front of him slowed down. Police said they did not believe alcohol played a role, and a police report showed he had hydrocodone pills in his pocket at the time.

According to court documents, deputies said that Woods was sweating profusely after the crash, despite sitting in the back of the car with cool air flowing. They also said that the five-time Masters champion’s speech was “lethargic and slow.”

Now, Woods is taking time away from the golf course while also seeking treatment to work on his health. Both the PGA Tour and CEO Brian Rolapp released statements supporting Woods, as well.

“I know and understand the seriousness of the situation I find myself in today,” Woods wrote in a statement posted to X on Tuesday evening. “I am stepping away for a period of time to seek treatment and focus on my health. This is necessary in order for me to prioritize my well-being and work toward lasting recovery.

“I’m committed to taking the time needed to return in a healthier, stronger, and more focused place, both personally and professionally. I appreciate your understanding and support, and ask for privacy for my family, loved ones and myself at this time.”