Austin Dillon calls out Carson Hocevar after multi-car wreck at Michigan

Austin Dillon had a message for Carson Hocevar after the two were involved in a multi-car wreck during the NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan. Dillon, who was taken out during the wreck, called out Hocevar for preventing him from having a strong finish.

“Super unfortunate. I’ve seen one replay, but what I saw, I looked like the 77 (Carson Hocevar) got in the 42 (John Hunter Nemechek) and turned him,” Austin Dillon said on the Prime Video broadcast. “…I hope at some point he figures it out. But I’m not going to show anything to him for a long time. I’m mad because we had a fast race car. It sucks. We almost got through it.”

The wreck, which happened during Stage 2, took out several drivers, including Dillon and Cup points leader Tyler Reddick. During the broadcast, Dale Earnhardt Jr. explained why Hocevar is the one to blame for the wreck.

Austin Dillon and Carson Hocevar’s 2026 seasons are very different

“He’s moving left to go three-wide, but he does know he’s about to make contact with that car in front of him,” Earnhardt said. “And he also knows, with the experience in these cars, that if he turns left while he makes that contact it’s absolutely going to turn the car in front of him. I don’t know that Hocevar can escape the disappointment that a lot of drivers are going to have here.”

Dillon was looking to have a strong performance at Michigan since the 2026 season has been disappointing. Through 15 races, the 36-year-old has just one top-10 finish, which was sixth at Watkins Glen last month. Dillon is coming off a solid 2025 season, as he won the Richmond Race last August and clinched a playoff spot. He finished 15th in the final standings.

Hocevar has put together a strong 2026 season. In his first 14 races, the 23-year-old has tallied six-top 10 finishes, three top-five finishes, and he won the spring Talladega race. Entering Sunday’s race, Hocevar was ninth in the NASCAR Cup Series standings.