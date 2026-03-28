Austin Green rips Lee Pulliam after NASCAR Martinsville crash: 'If we can't shift'

Several drivers are likely to have major issue with Lee Pulliam following a key mistake in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race at Martinsville. Pulliam misshifted on a restart, causing a huge pileup that collected multiple drivers.

Austin Green was one of them. He was running well at the time, too, so the frustration was palpable as he spoke to journalist Noah Lewis after exiting the care center.

“Just unfortunate. I don’t really know what happened,” Green said. “But if we can’t shift in O’Reilly I don’t know what we’re doing here. So just frustrated. Obviously a good finish taken away and we’re deep enough in the points we needed to have a good day.”

For his part, Lee Pulliam immediately knew he had made a major mistake. The contact from his rear bumper would have clued him in if the misshift itself didn’t register right way.

“God, I hate that,” Pulliam said, according to The Athletic’s Jordan Bianchi. “God, I am sorry.”

Moments earlier, JR Motorsports owner Dale Earnhardt Jr. had talked about Pulliam’s excellent day in his NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series debut. He forewarned that things could get dicey at Martinsville in the final laps. So he was quick to comfort Lee Pulliam after the incident.

“I know you didn’t want that to happen, but don’t worry about it,” Earnhardt said, per Dustin Albino. “Sh*t like that happens.”

Of course, that won’t make Austin Green any less upset about having his day ended prematurely by the Lee Pulliam mistake. Especially not when a good day in points was in the offing. Still, Green was pleased with how things had gone before the big wreck.

“We didn’t fire off the best, but crew chief Jody (Measmer) and all the Peterson Racing guys made a lot of good adjustments,” Green said. “I thought we were, if we would have stayed green, I don’t know if we were going to pit at the end, but I think it definitely would have been a top-10 day. So I thought it was really, really good. Drove a lot better than the beginning.”