It was a wild finish on Saturday night at Atlanta in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series. Ross Chastain ultimately spun Austin Hill from the lead in the final lap, allowing Sheldon Creed to slice through to take the win.

Hill was confronted by reporters on the track after the race. He was immediately asked whether he’d confront Chastain.

“I could care less to talk to Ross Chastain,” Hill said in a video shared by Matt Weaver. “I have nothing to say to him.

“Just as long as if the roles are reversed and I do the same thing to him then he thinks it’s fair game, right? If he doesn’t think it’s fair game then like what do you say? But as long as he thinks it’s fair game I’m all good with it. We can go to battle next time. Can’t wait.”

"Ross Chastain doing Ross Chastain things" pic.twitter.com/IwWucsHv4d — Matt Weaver (@MattWeaverRA) February 22, 2026

After the race, Hill seemed more impressed by his ability to control the spin and stay on the track to secure a 12th-place finish (unofficially) than anything else. He wasn’t overly upset with Chastain.

“Yeah, I mean we had a really fast Bennett Chevrolet all day,” Hill said on the CW post-race broadcast. “There’s a few things that looking back on I could have done different. When I got to the lead off of two I might have got a little too far out.”

That allowed the cars behind him to get a big run off him, eventually catching him. Chastain was one of them. Austin Hill tried to block Chastain, but it didn’t work.

He ended up spinning. Somehow, he managed to steady the car on the inside of the track and finish the race.

“Yeah, I mean, what about that save, huh?” Austin Hill said. “The save was insane. I thought that I was going to be head on on the fence there, but end of the race, you have to throw the block. And 32 drove through me. He has nothing to lose. He’s not racing for points or anything. I don’t know if I’m going to race him again later on, but that’s Ross for you.”

With Cup Series drivers able to come down to race in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, there’s a decent chance that Austin Hill will face Ross Chastain again. The post-race broadcast presented him with that possibility.

Then, to clear the air, Hill was asked whether he would have a conversation with Chastain about the finish. He didn’t find that necessary.

“No, I mean we’re both going for the win,” Hill said. “I was dead sideways there and I don’t know how I saved it. So that was a lot of fun. I had a blast tonight. Just wasn’t meant to be. Atlanta’s been so good to us and it just wasn’t meant to be this time.”