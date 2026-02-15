Austin Hill dominates United Rentals 300 amid crash-filled finish at Daytona

Austin Hill won the United Rentals 300 at Daytona in a chaotic final stage that included multiple big wrecks. He held off Brennan Poole on a two-lap restart at the end after a caution came out with five laps to go.

Rajah Caruth got a flat tire behind the leaders and drew contact from multiple cars, bringing out the final caution and ultimately shortening the race to the final two laps. Hill led on the restart, got a good jump on it and then held on for the win.

The final stage was filled with big wrecks, with two separate multi-car crashes thinning out the field. The first crash came after Jeb Burton got into the back of Ryan Sieg and sent him around.

That one collected the likes of Brandon Jones, Sam Mayer, Natalie Decker, Jeremy Clements and Taylor Gray. The second wreck also took out some drivers.

Corey Day got into the back bumper of William Sawalich and spun him, creating a nightmare for other drivers to try to avoid. That one caught up Carson Hocevar, Daniel Dye, Jeb Burton, Harrison Burton, Caruth and Kyle Sieg, among others.

Through it all, Hill came out clean after racing to the front of the pack again after some pit stops. And he simply closed from there.

Austin Hill claims Stage 2 win

The second stage didn’t feature a ton of drama, certainly not like the end of the first stage. Austin Hill quickly regained his lead on the field after the restart and he did nothing to give it up.

Hill battled Jesse Love hard through the early portions of the stage, then Love fell off. A few others gave chase, including Caruth (who led his first lap at the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series level) and Karson Kvapil.

But in the end it was Hill who was able to block off Kvapil on the final lap to take the stage win, sweeping them at Daytona. Hill has now won seven of the last 14 stages at Daytona.

Austin Hill wins Stage 1

The first stage was dominated from start to finish by Austin Hill, who took the early lead and never really looked back. Hill was able to get out in front of the pack, avoiding some significant contact a little further back, especially toward the end of the first stage.

The stage win was the 22nd of his career at the NOAPS level, quite the feat. Behind him, a big wreck swept up several drivers.

Gio Ruggerio took the worst of the contact after Sammy Smith tried for a hole that wasn’t there and was sidelined for the day after the wreck, which sent him hard into the wall at Daytona. Others that got caught up in it were Mayer, Burton, Sheldon Creed and Nick Sanchez.