Austin Hill‘s day at Kansas ended when he got loose after teammate Jesse Love squeezed him down the racetrack and cut off his airflow on the right side. Hill went sliding, smacked into by William Sawalich in the process.

He took significant damage to his rear left wheel well, ending his day. Hill was upset after the race, though he stopped short of going after Love.

“Well I didn’t see the replay until just now, and I could only go off at the time what my spotter Derek Kneeland was telling me,” Hill said on the CW broadcast. “At first he was like, ‘All right, he’s tight on your door but you still have air.’ Then coming off of (Turn) 4, watching the replay back, I mean he just turned left and put it right on my door. I don’t know anyone that can save a car when they don’t have any air on their right rear. These aren’t Cup cars.”

A slide from @_AustinHill collects @WilliamSawalich to bring out the caution on Lap 38. pic.twitter.com/dREQRy32IM — NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts (@NASCAROReillyAP) April 19, 2026

With his airflow cut off, Austin Hill’s car began to slide horizontal on the track. He was slammed into by Sawalich.

The driver of the No. 21 car was floored that his teammate would have pinched him so tight on the track that early in the race. He broke things down.

“He was going to have the run down the front stretch anyways, being on the outside lane like he was,” Hill said. “And we could have just raced it out a little bit. Yeah, I don’t know, man. I’m kind of dumbfounded a little bit with how that all just transpired. I thought we were racing each other really well.”

After winning at Daytona to start the season and finishing second at COTA, Austin Hill has had a much tougher stretch of races recently. He finished 21st at Bristol.

He did sandwich two poor starts (35th at Darlington and 21st at Bristol) with a sixth-place finish and and 11th-place finish. But he simply hasn’t been satisfied of late.

Saturday’s result at Kansas will sting for Austin Hill. He felt like he had a shot at the win.

“It’s a bummer for our Bennett Chevrolet, because we’ve needed to bounce back,” Austin Hill said. “We’ve been so bad these last several weeks. I thought Kansas was the place that we could go up there and run inside the top five and have a shot at the win. It looked like it could have been that. We were probably one or two adjustments away of being really, really good.

“Just unfortunate, especially when you have a run-in with your teammate. Out of everybody out on the racetrack, I would expect a little more room out of the 2 car than the rest of the field. But oh well. We’ll go to Talladega, we’ll work together as teammates, go try to win that one and go from there. It’s all good.”