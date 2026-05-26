Austin Hill to replace Kyle Busch again at Nashville, driving No. 33 car in Cracker Barrel 400
Austin Hill will continue to fill in for Kyle Busch in the NASCAR Cup Series this weekend at Nashville. An entry list for Nashville released by the sport on Tuesday showed Hill manning the No. 33 car in the Cracker Barrel 400.
Notably, Richard Childress Racing has opted to suspend the use of Busch’s No. 8 car for the time being. The organization will instead run the No. 33 car in its place.
RCR announced the decision following the death of Kyle Busch on Thursday. It will reserve the car for potential use by his son, Brexton Busch, down the road.
“Richard Childress Racing has elected to suspend use of the No. 8 and will run the No. 33 at Charlotte Motor Speedway and beyond,” an RCR statement read. “Kyle Busch was instrumental in the design of RCR’s stylized No. 8 and it has become synonymous with Kyle and an important symbol for his fans and the NASCAR industry. No one can carry it forward to the level that he did. The No. 8 is reserved and ready for Brexton Busch when he is ready to go NASCAR racing.”
So in the meantime, Austin Hill will serve as Busch’s replacement at Nashville. RCR has not announced permanent plans for the No. 33 car for the rest of the season to this point.
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Hill filled in for Kyle Busch during the NASCAR Cup Series race at Charlotte over the weekend. Hill finished in 27th place at the Coca-Cola 600 while piloting the No. 33 car.
It was an emotional weekend for many involved. Even the unloading of Kyle Busch’s car proved a trying moment for many.
Silence greets unloading of No. 33 car
Although it didn’t have his No. 8 on the side, Kyle Busch’s car was still on the track this weekend at Charlotte. Saturday, it was unloaded for the first time since the NASCAR icon’s sudden death.
The garage sat silent as the car, which is now No. 33 and will be run at least for the time being by Austin Hill, was lowered from the truck. Drivers and crew members stood by as it was pushed down the way – a powerful moment just two days after Busch’s death at age 41.
You can view that scene below.