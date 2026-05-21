Austin Hill to replace Kyle Busch in No. 8 car at Charlotte after Busch hospitalized

Austin Hill will serve as the replacement driver for Kyle Busch inside the No. 8 car this weekend in the NASCAR Cup Series at Charlotte. Busch was hospitalized with a “severe illness” and will be unable to compete at the Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday.

Hill has not raced in the Coca-Cola 600 before, competing at Charlotte only on the Roval at the Cup Series level. He does, however, have some other Cup Series experience.

The talented driver has run 17 Cup Series races over a five-year span. During that time, he has secured one top-10 finish, doing so in the Chicago Street Race in 2025.

“Kyle Busch’s health is our upmost priority and he and his family have the full resources of RCR behind them,” Richard Childress Racing said in a statement. “Kyle is an integral part of our organization and we wish him a safe and speedy recovery. His No. 8 Chevrolet will be ready and waiting for him. We’re thankful to Austin Hill for stepping in to drive the No. 8 Chevrolet this weekend. Please keep Kyle and the Busch family in your prayers, and help us respect the family’s privacy at this time.”

In the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, Austin Hill currently ranks seventh in the points standings. He won this year’s race at Daytona after starting on the pole, while he’s coming off a P5 finish last weekend at Dover. He has three top-fives and six top-10s this year at the O’Reilly level.

Kyle Busch hospitalized with “severe illness”

Kyle Busch will not race at Charlotte Motor Speedway this weekend in the Coca-Cola 600. He has been hospitalized with a “severe illness.”

The Busch family released a short statement on social media on Thursday morning, just days ahead of the much-anticipated race. It explained his predicament.

“Kyle has experienced a severe illness resulting in hospitalization,” the statement read. “He is currently undergoing treatment and will not compete in any of his scheduled activities this weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway. We ask for understanding and privacy as our family navigates this situation.”

While Kyle Busch had a medical incident at Watkins Glen, he competed in last weekend’s events on the NASCAR circuit. He even won the Truck Series race at Dover over the weekend, getting back into form and perhaps regaining some confidence.