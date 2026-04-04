The injury bug has caught the Los Angeles Lakers in MASSIVE way heading towards the end of the regular season.

Star Lakers guard Austin Reaves will miss the remainder of the regular season with an oblique injury, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported Saturday afternoon. The news comes just one day after it was revealed five-time All-NBA guard Luka Doncic will also miss the remainder of the regular season.

Per Charania, Reaves is expected to miss 4-6 weeks with the Grade 2 oblique injury. With this, Doncic and Reaves are both projected to miss at least the First Round of the NBA Playoffs. The Lakers, currently slated as the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference, would face off against the No. 6 seed Minnesota Timberwolves in the First Round as of now.

Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves has been diagnosed with a Grade 2 left oblique muscle injury and is out for the remainder of the regular season. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 4, 2026

In his fifth NBA season, Reaves was averaging career-highs in points (23.3) and rebounds (4.7). He is also averaging 5.5 assists per game. The Oklahoma alum’s scoring average has increased season-by-season over the course of his five-year NBA career. He has truly emerged as one of the league’s brightest young stars.

Los Angeles Lakers had won 13 of its last 14 games prior to blowout loss to Thunder

The injury comes at an extremely unfortunate time for Los Angeles, which had won 13 of its previous 14 games prior to its 139-96 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder Thursday night. Reaves went viral for his back-and-forth exchange with a fan during that game following Doncic’s unfortunate hamstring injury.

“Shut the f**k up,” Reaves shouted in frustration at the heckling fan. “Shut up. He’s f*****g hurt. F**k you. Come on, man. That’s some bulls**t. He’s down hurt. That’s some bulls**t. Have some f*****g respect. Have some f*****g respect, buddy.”



Crucial injuries to the Lakers’ two leading scorers serves as a monstrous blow to Los Angeles’ best season since 2019-20 (won NBA Finals). The previously red-hot Lakers were seen as potential threats to prevent Oklahoma City from repeating as Western Conference Champions. Due to the injuries, however, it might just be up to Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs to stand in the Thunder’s way.

With five regular season games remaining, the Los Angeles Lakers sit at 50-27. That’s good for the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference. They have won at least 50 regular season games in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 2009-2011.

This season will all be forgotten, however, if the Lakers fall in the First Round without Doncic and Reaves on the court.