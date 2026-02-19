Australian TV reporter Danika Mason issued a public apology Thursday. This came after appearing to be intoxicated during a live hit on Wednesday night from the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics in Italy.

A now-viral clip of Mason slurring her words during the Australian “Today” morning show broadcast as her Channel Nine colleagues back home appeared to laugh in amusement made the rounds on social media overnight Wednesday, likely leading to Thursday’s apology. Mason admitted she “had a drink” prior to the broadcast, but attributed her on-camera behavior to the conditions and not eating.

“I just want to take a moment, if that’s OK, to apologize,” Mason said Thursday during a clip that was shared to TikTok, via the New York Post. “Look, I totally misjudged a situation. I shouldn’t have had a drink, especially in these conditions. It’s cold, we’ve got altitude, and not having had dinner probably didn’t help as well. But I want to take full responsibility. It’s not the standard I set for myself.”

Check out the two clips below:

Australian Olympic reporter Danika Mason was completely hammered on air and then issued an apology the next day. 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/JE4dxWJFp1 — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) February 19, 2026

During the original hit, which aired early Wednesday morning Down Under, a glossy-eyed Mason is seen stumbling through her Olympic update and regularly veering off-topic, including awkwardly mentioning iguanas during a discussion about the difference in coffee prices between Italy and the U.S. The clip ends with Mason giggling after talking about an inspirational Australian athlete.

“Literally, like, the price of coffee over here is actually fine, it’s more the price of coffee in the U.S. that we’re gonna have to get used to,” Mason said, seemingly responding to comments from her Channel Nine colleagues Karl Stefanovic and Jayne Azzopardi back in Australia. “I’m not sure about the iguanas. Where are we going with that one?”

For context, there is more than a 10-hour time difference between Australia and Italy. A Wednesday morning live hit in Sydney would have taken place well after 10 p.m. Tuesday evening in Milan.

According to the New York Post, Mason’s apology was well-received by her Channel Nine coworkers and even Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. He reportedly said he was “pro Danika” and there was “nothing to see here” during a Thursday interview on the Jase & Lauren radio show.

“We know how hard you work, Danika” Azzopardi said, per the Post.

“You’re the best, Danika,” Stefanovic added. “Don’t worry about it. Let’s move on. You’re a legend.”