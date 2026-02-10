Bad Bunny halftime show draws huge TV ratings during Super Bowl LX

Plenty of eyes were on a historic Super Bowl LX halftime show on Sunday. Bad Bunny’s performance averaged 128.2 million viewers in the United States from 8:15-8:30 p.m. ET, NBC announced.

The show – the first Super Bowl performance to be mostly in Spanish – featured plenty of high-profile stars alongside Bad Bunny. Lady Gaga was on stage to perform, and Ricky Martin also made an appearance. A slew of other big names such as Pedro Pascal, Jessica Alba and Cardi B made cameos, as well.

Following the game, Bad Bunny’s performance was also a hit on social media with more than four billion viewers across all platforms, per Ripple Analytics. Full global TV viewership for the performance is expected next week.

For perspective, Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl LIX halftime performance averaged 133.5 million viewers to become the most-watched on record. It just topped Michael Jackson’s show at Super Bowl XXVII in 1993, which brought in 133.4 million viewers and became the biggest draw on record.

Recent performances by Usher at Super Bowl LVIII and Rihanna in Super Bowl LVII also had Top-5 viewership. They averaged 123.4 million and 121 million viewers in 2024 and 2023, respectively.

Nielsen officially released viewership data for the halftime show on Tuesday, one day after a false numbers made its way around social media. The figure came out shortly after the average viewership for Super Bowl LX as a whole as the Seattle Seahawks took down the New England Patriots in Santa Clara, Calif.

Bad Bunny – whose real name is Benito Antonio Ocasio Cortez – made history as the choice to perform at Super Bowl LX. The Puerto Rican sensation was the most-streamed artist on Spotify from 2020-22, reaching 18.5 billion streams in 2022. He also recently won a Grammy for Album of the Year for his latest project, Debí Tirar Mas Fotos, and the title track closed out his 13-song set list on Sunday.

Shortly after the NFL and Roc Nation, which have a partnership in place to produce halftime at the Super Bowl, Bad Bunny told viewers they had four months to learn Spanish. However, he clarified that remark at his press conference ahead of the Big Game. Instead, he said fans simply had to learn to dance.

“I know I told [people] they had four months to learn Spanish,” Bad Bunny said. “They don’t even have to learn Spanish. It’s better they learn to dance. There’s no better dance than one that can come from the heart.”

Following his performance, Bad Bunny saw a 470% increase in Spotify streams in the United States and 210% on a global scale, according to Rolling Stone. In fact, as of Monday morning, he held the top six spots in Spotify’s U.S. Daily Top Songs Chart.