Despite relatively different career paths as adults, Logan Paul and Jake Paul are often linked for obvious reasons, having the same mother and father, and all. But the eldest Paul brother doesn’t want to be linked when it comes to opinions about the Super Bowl LX halftime show featuring Bad Bunny.

Arguably, the biggest day on the United States sports calendar came and went with the Seattle Seahawks exacting revenge on the New England Patriots by a score of 29-13. While the mostly offensively deficient affair didn’t feature many fireworks on the field, plenty could be found before, during, and after Bad Bunny’s love letter to Spanish culture in the United States during his halftime performance.

Ricky Martin and Lady Gaga surprised with guest star appearances and the recent-Grammy winner punctuated his performance holding then spiking a football that read, “Together, We are America.” Behind him, the Jumbotron echoed his sentiment, “The Only Thing That’s More Powerful Than Hate is Love.”

It was a message of unity for a halftime show that the nation was anything but unified over, and even the Paul brothers found themselves on opposite sides. Jake vowed to boycott, imploring others to do the same and even going as far as calling Bad Bunny a ‘fake American citizen.’ Meanwhile, Logan broke ranks from his younger sibling and perhaps attempted to impart some brotherly advice in the language the Pauls speak best — social media.

“I love my brother, but I don’t agree with this. Puerto Ricans are Americans & I’m happy they were given the opportunity to showcase the talent that comes from the island,” Logan said in a response on X formely known as Twitter while quoting his brother’s original post.

His rebuke comes despite expressing he wasn’t excited for the performance when he was asked before the Super Bowl even started.

Of course, Logan also has facts on his side. Puerto Rico is a territory of the United States, and although they lack full representation in Congress; they can vote in presidential elections — a right bestowed upon them as U.S. citizens — including holding Democratic and Republican primaries for the office. Jake also caught grief for hypocrisy on social media, as he moved to the island himself in 2021.

Still, Jake wasn’t alone in his criticisms of Paul before or after the halftime show. NFL Hall of Fame running back Eric Dickerson echoed his sentiments on Bad Bunny being the wrong choice for the Super Bowl, as well, as deingrating Puetro Rican’s status as U.S citizens multiple times. Via Truth Social, President Donald Trump criticized the halftime show after its conclusion, calling it “the worst ever” and an “affront to American greatness” among other digs.

While Bad Bunny sent a message of unity on the football field following the fun-loving party vibes with a dash of romance, his halftime show had to offer, as he showcased his pride in Puerto Rico and the best Spanish-American music had to offer; the show continues to divide away from Santa Clara, including dividing the Paul household.

But, hey, Bubba Wallace had a blast.