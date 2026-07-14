Baker Mayfield injuries during 2025 season revealed through Netflix series

Everyone knew Baker Mayfield was playing through some injuries during the 2025 season. Just to what extent was a major question, until now.

Mayfield was one of the subjects in Netflix’s Quarterback, a series following around some of the NFL’s top players at the position. Given the behind-the-scenes access provided by Mayfield, we got to see the injuries he suffered. For somebody who wound up playing in all 17 games, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star went through a ton.

“Bucs QB Baker Mayfield, on the Netflix series Quarterback, reveals he played with a sprained MCL and PCL since Week 2,” Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times said via X. “He also had a bad biceps contusion that was bruised and affected his velocity. Then the left shoulder injury vs. Rams. Bonus for toughness but it affected his play.”

Stroud does specifically mention a couple of games there. Week 2 was a win on Monday Night Football against the Houston Texans, 20-19. Mayfield threw for 215 yards and two touchdowns but was sacked on four occasisons.

Then there is the game against the Los Angeles Rams, taking place Week 12 in late November. Tampa Bay got demolished 34-7, as Mayfield was not the only Bucs quarterback to get playing time. Teddy Bridgewater wound up taking snaps. Now we know exactly why.

Overall, results for Mayfield were not as good when compared to his first two seasons in Tampa. He threw for 3,693 yards in ’25 after surpassing the 4,000-yard mark previously. Mayfield had 26 touchdowns and coughed up 11 interceptions. As a team, the Bucs finished 8-9 and, despite an incredibly weak NFC South, missed the playoffs.

Mayfield has likely spent the entire offseason recovering. The 2026 season will be the final year of a three-year deal he signed with the Bucs. Getting into the playoffs is the main goal, if not going further. Tampa Bay has just one playoff win with Mayfield as the starting quarterback. To this point, no NFC Championship Game appearances are on the resume. It’s a spot you have to imagine the franchise wants to get to.

The journey will officially begin on Sept. 13 with a showdown vs. Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals. Tampa’s first NFC game will come in Week 3, hosting the Minnesota Vikings. And then the divisional action kicks off on the road, playing the Carolina Panthers on Oct. 25.