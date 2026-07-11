Baltimore Orioles select Vanderbilt OF commit Eric Booth Jr. in 2026 MLB Draft

The Baltimore Orioles selected Vanderbilt outfielder commit Eric Booth Jr. in the 2026 MLB Draft. He is the son of Eric Booth, who the Toronto Blue Jays selected in the 34th round of the 1993 MLB Draft.

Eric Booth Jr. played high school baseball at Oak Grove High School in Mississippi. He had a monster senior season, recording a .481 batting average with five home runs, a .669 on-base percentage, and a .922 slugging percentage.

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Booth also tallied 55 runs scored and 31RBIs. The on-field production led to Booth winning the MHSAA 7A Mr. Baseball award. It will be interesting to see if he begins his MLB career now or heads to Vanderbilt.

“It feels amazing just knowing this is a dream come true,” Booth said in May, per Michael Chavez of the Mississippi Clarion Ledger. “All the hard work I have put in has come to this. Growing up, I always said I wanted to go to Vanderbilt or be potentially in the MLB draft. So it’s been very exciting.”

Looking at Eric Booth Jr.’s draft scouting profile

Booth also discussed handling the added pressure of performing in front of 30 MLB scouts. “I handled it pretty well,” Booth said. “Just to know they’re here to see me play, and I had to be the best version of myself. I knew if I just went out there and had fun and didn’t worry about all the other things, the best things would come.”

MLB.com ranked Booth No. 6 in the 2026 MLB Draft prospect rankings. The outlet said Booth’s combination of tools and skills made him a top prospect.

“Booth has an unconventional setup and pumps his hands away from his body, sometimes leaving him with a choppy-looking left-handed stroke,” Booth’s scouting profile reads. “He nevertheless makes consistent contact and barrels balls while displaying a good sense of the strike zone. His bat speed and strength translate into impressive exit velocities and could result in 20-25 homers per year if he smooths out his stroke and launches balls in the air more regularly. He won the home run derby at the Perfect Game All-American Classic last July.”