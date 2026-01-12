The Baltimore Ravens announced that they have interviewed former Washington Commanders offensive coordinator and Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury for their open head coach job. This comes after the team moved on from John Harbaugh after 18 seasons with the team.

The Ravens finished the 2025 season with an 8-9 record. That wasn’t good enough to make the playoffs in the AFC this season, making for the first time since 2021 and just the sixth time in Harbaugh’s tenure with Baltimore that the Ravens missed out on the postseason. Their final loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers was also the latest in a string of frustrating late season losses, which helped spark the firing.

Kliff Kingsbury brings with him head coaching experience. At the NFL level, he was the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals. In four seasons there, Kingsbury went 28-37-1. He made the playoffs once. At the time, Kyler Murray was his quarterback in Arizona.

Prior to that, Kingsbury had been the head coach of the Texas Tech Red Raiders. His time there saw him coach several future NFL players. The most notable of those was, of course, Patrick Mahomes. Overall, he’d wrap it up going 35-40 overall and 19-35 in Big 12 play. In his own playing days, he’d also been a quarterback at Texas Tech who would go on to have a brief NFL career.

Most recently, Kliff Kingsbury spent two seasons as the offensive coordinator with the Washington Commanders. There, he helped Jayden Daniels transition into the NFL and make the NFC Championship Game a season ago. However, injuries would contribute to a letdown of a season in 2025 and Washington and Kingsbury have since gone there separate ways.

The Baltimore Ravens are, seemingly, positioned to be one of the best available jobs this offseason. With players like Lamar Jackson set to return in 2026, the expectation is that the new head coach in Baltimore is going to be able to hit the ground running and get the Ravens back to the postseason.

Kliff Kingsbury is not the only head coaching candidate that the Ravens have publicly announced. They also shared that Matt Nagy, Kevin Stefanski, Klint Kubiak, Davis Webb, and Vance Joseph have completed interviews.

As for Kingsbury, Baltimore isn’t the only job he’s considered a candidate at. Yahoo Sports previously reported that both the New York Giants and Tennessee Titans are also expected to interview him.