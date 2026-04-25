The Baltimore Ravens have selected Alabama tight end Josh Cuevas with the 173rd overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Cuevas was taken with a fifth round selection.

Cuevas spent his final two seasons in college with the Crimson Tide. He transferred to the program from Washington, following coach Kalen DeBoer to Tuscaloosa.

Josh Cuevas really made a name for himself as one of the top options for Alabama during the 2025 season. He caught 37 passes for 411 yards and four touchdowns.

That level of production showed he could handle the increased level of competition, something he did at multiple stops before ultimately entering the NFL Draft. NFL teams will have liked that quality.

Prior to his one-year stint at Washington in 2023, Josh Cuevas suited up for two seasons at Cal Poly. He had a breakout campaign in 2022, racking up 58 catches for 678 yards and six touchdowns. That earned him a look from DeBoer and the Huskies.

What NFL Draft analysts are saying about Josh Cuevas

At 6 foot 3 and some change, Cuevas doesn’t have the greatest size for the position. He’ll have to get by on superior route-running and his versatility as a playmaker.

One other noted weakness from some scouts is a bit of stiffness that sometimes prevents Cuevas from making low catches or catches on passes thrown behind him. But there’s a lot to like, too.

So what are the experts saying? The NFL Network’s Lance Zierlein weighed in on Josh Cuevas before the draft:

“Cuevas’ lack of ideal measurables could push some evaluators to slap him with a fullback label, but ‘combo tight end’ fits best. He attacks blocking assignments with better toughness and technique than most in the class. He squares blocks and strains to sustain whether in-line, from the slot or as a lead blocker.

“Cuevas pairs burst/route knowledge to compete against man coverage over the first two levels and is a reliable target in traffic. He’s a well-rounded talent with the demeanor to become a productive pro.”