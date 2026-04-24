The Baltimore Ravens have selected former Penn State offensive lineman Olaivavega Ioane in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Ioane is considered one of the top interior offensive lineman in this year’s draft cycle.

Ioane spent four seasons in State College. This past season, he started 11 games at left guard — the position he’s played his whole career — playing 614 total snaps on the season. That was split nearly evenly between run and pass plays, but served as one of the strongest pass protection guards in college football.

He allowed four pressures on the season, but didn’t give up a sack or a quarterback hit. Ioane was called for one penalty during the season and earned First team All-Big Ten honors as a result. He was also named a second-team All-American by the Associated Press.

In fact, Ioane hasn’t allowed a sack since his redshirt freshman season. He was an All-Big Ten second-teamer in 2024 during Penn State’s run to the College Football Playoff semifinal in 2024. In 2023, he played in 13 games and logged five starts. Despite his limited time on the field, he was an All-Big Ten honorable mention at the end of the season.

Before college, Ioane was a three-star recruit according to the Rivals Industry Rankings, which is

a proprietary algorithm that compiles ratings and rankings from all four primary recruiting media services. He was the No. 536 overall player in the 2022 class.

What NFL Draft analysts are saying about Olaivavega Ioane

Now that Ioane has been drafted, his new fanbase may want to know what to expect out of their newest offensive lineman. NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein provided in-depth analysis on the former Penn State standout.

“Prototypical guard for physical run schemes with thick limbs, a broad frame and plus core strength. Ioane plays with excellent contact balance and technique on both base blocks and double teams. He uses his hips and hands for leverage and displacement when drive blocking. However, he lacks athleticism and foot quickness to operate effectively as a move blocker. He pass sets with good posture and a firm punch and can anchor against power.

“Though quicker at a lighter weight in 2025, he will struggle with twitchy interior defenders who cross his face in the run game and attack his edges in protection. Despite scheme dependence, Ioane projects as an early starter with a high floor.”