Report: Baltimore Ravens signing veteran DL Calais Campbell to one-year deal

Six-time NFL Pro Bowler Calais Campbell is returning to the Baltimore Ravens on a one-year deal, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Thursday. Campbell played with the franchise from 2020-22, one of the stops in his storied NFL career.

Campbell, who will turn 40 on Sept. 1, will be entering his 19th season in the NFL. His longevity, especially at his position, is astounding.

Calais Campbell spent the last season in Arizona, where he played and started in all 17 regular-season games. He tallied 43 tackles, including nine for a loss, while racking up 6.5 sacks. He also broke up two passes.

He has been on a series of one-year deals since his stint with Baltimore. He was with Arizona last year, with Miami in 2024 and with Atlanta in 2023.

Prior to his stint in Baltimore, Campbell had suited up with Jacksonville from 2017-2019 and with Arizona from 2008-2016. He has had an ultra-productive career, and that production has shown few signs of tailing off despite Campbell’s age.

Calais Campbell has put together Hall of Fame career

In his career, Campbell has tallied 117.0 sacks, 196 tackles for loss, 18 forced fumbles and 13 fumble recoveries. He has been named to the Pro Bowl six times, selected to the All-Pro Team three times and is a member of the 2010s All-Decade Team.

Before the final game of the 2024 season, Calais Campbell talked about possibly retiring from the NFL. Ultimately, he did not.

“That definitely is going to be the thought process,” he said, per the South Florida Sun Sentinel. “I will say that I’ve felt that way before, too, so this is not my first time feeling that way. So it doesn’t mean I’m definitely going to retire, but you have to have that mindset, because, at the end of the day, I don’t know. And I want to make sure that, if this is my last game, I make it worthwhile.”

The former product out of Miami has certainly made it worthwhile. Of course, he’s been doing that since college.

In college, Calais Campbell tallied 119 tackles (68 solo), 26 tackles for loss, 13 sacks, 25 quarterback pressures, four forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and 12 pass breakups.