The NBA play-in game between the Hornets and the Heat on Tuesday night was marred by a tripping incident involving Charlotte guard LaMelo Ball and Miami star Bam Adebayo. Adebayo was forced to leave the game after landing hard on his back.

The play in question occurred on a drive to the rim. Ball came down first and landed on the hardwood.

After he landed, he extended his arm out and seemed to swipe one of Adebayo’s feet out from under him. Officials did not review the play for a potential flagrant foul, much to the chagrin of Miami coach Erik Spoelstra.

“I didn’t see it, but I don’t think it’s cute,” Spoelstra said. “I don’t think it’s funny. I think it’s a stupid play. It’s a dangerous play, obviously our best player is out. I’m not making any excuses. The Hornets played great and they made those plays down the stretch. We had our opportunities to win.”

"I don't think it's cute. I don't think it's funny. I think it's a stupid play. It's a dangerous play…I don't think that belongs in the game, tripping guys.“



— Erik Spoelstra on LaMelo’s play on Bam.



(h/t @ohnohedidnt24)



pic.twitter.com/MIvuaVuS3g — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) April 15, 2026

The game would eventually go to overtime. Miami rallied from down five with less than a minute to play to take a 126-125 lead. But it was short-lived.

LaMelo Ball went on to score a driving layup with less than five seconds remaining, giving Charlotte a 127-126 lead. The Hornets would hold on for the win, advancing to play another day while the Heat headed home, season over.

Spoelstra thought referee Curtis Blair or crew chief Zach Zarba should have been in position to see LaMelo Ball’s swipe. He continued in his post-game press conference.

“I just, that’s a shame. He should be penalized for that,” Spoelstra said. “I don’t think that belongs in the game, tripping guys, shenanigans. Curtis was there, it’s his responsibility to see that. And if it’s not his responsibility than Zach’s got to see it. Somebody has got to see that, and he should have been thrown out of the game for that.”

Whether the league hands down any sort of discipline for LaMelo Ball remains to be seen. Charlotte is set to play the loser of Wednesday’s matchup between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Orlando Magic.

Spoelstra voiced his frustration, though, knowing his team’s season was over with his best player sidelined thanks to a potentially dirty play. He was clearly upset.

“I don’t know from anyone, I just, there’s no place in the game for that,” he said. “Obviously it took Bam out of the game.”