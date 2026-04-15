Bam Adebayo left Tuesday night’s NBA Play-In game between the Miami Heat and Charlotte Hornets due to a back injury. Adebayo hit the floor hard after seemingly getting his foot swept out from under him by LaMelo Ball. This came right after Ball was knocked to the ground after driving the lane. Adebayo was not exactly involved with the play, only to be the one to get hurt.

Naturally, the opportunity to explain what happened popped up for Ball. He claims not to know where he was on the court before making contact with Adebayo. An apology did come as well.

“I apologize on that one,” Ball said. “I got hit in the head, didn’t really know where I was, but I’mma check on him and see if he’s okay and everything.”

One reporter took the questioning even further, asking Ball if the action was on purpose. Ball says he has not yet watched the video.

“I haven’t even seen it,” Ball said. “Like I said, I got hit in the head, didn’t even know where I was. But just playing basketball. Like I said, sorry. Was just playing basketball.”

"I apologize on that one. I got hit in the head, didn't really know where I was, but I'mma check on him and see if he's okay and everything."



—LaMelo Ball on the play that led to Bam Adebayo leaving the game. pic.twitter.com/79VIG5kuMK — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 15, 2026

Adebayo left the game with only 11 minutes played under his belt. The Heat will certainly miss him, as some efficient offensive numbers were put up. Six points are on the stat sheet on just three field goal attempts. Three rebounds, an assist, and a steal also pop up. Not bad for limited time on the court before getting hurt.

Looking at the entire season, Adebayo is averaging 20.1 points, 10 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game. No moment, outside of a championship, will top him breaking the 80-point mark earlier in the year vs. the Washington Wizards. It’s the second-most in NBA history, surpassing the late Kobe Bryant. That performance certainly helps the averages but Adebayo has, once again, been a consistent performer for the Heat.

Unfortunately, there will not be another opportunity to get on the court. Miami’s season is officially done after losing to Charlotte. The Hornets now need to win one more game before officially securing their spot in the NBA Playoffs. Wednesday night will help determine who the opponent is, waiting on the loser between the Orlando Magic and Philadelphia 76ers.

Ball was a big part of staying alive. He hit the game-winning shot in the closing moments, wrapping up a night where he scored 30 points.