Bam Adebayo injury: Officials address controversial no-call on LaMelo Ball during Heat vs Hornets

After Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo left Tuesday’s NBA Play-In Tournament after a controversial play involving Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball, the officials addressed the situation. A foul was not called after Ball appeared to grab Adebayo’s ankle on his way out of bounds.

Adebayo appeared to land on his tailbone on the play, and the officials did not go to the monitor to review it. The Heat forward headed back to the locker room for further evaluation and did not return in the eventual overtime loss to the Hornets.

Pool reporter Rod Boone of the Charlotte Observer asked crew chief Zach Zarba why the play did not go to a review. Zarba said because there was no stoppage, there wasn’t a window to head to the monitor.

“The play wasn’t whistled in real time,” Zarba said. “Play continued with a fast break. And because play wasn’t stopped immediately, and there was no whistle on the play, the window to review the play was closed. Play was stopped, after a change of possession, and then a time out. So, by rule, our window to review that play then is closed.”

However, Zarba said the crew reviewed the play at halftime, as is standard procedure. As for whether the play should have gone to the flagrant, it now goes to the league office for a final decision.

“At this point, that goes to league operations, and they’ll make a determination on that in the coming days,” Zarba said. “So, they will make that determination and go from there.”

Bam Adebayo was ruled out with a back injury for the remainder of the game. At the time of his departure, he had six points and three rebounds across 11 minutes of action. Late in the game, though, things got interesting.

After the Hornets’ lead grew to 125-120, the Heat put together a rally. Tyler Herro nailed a three-pointer to cut it to 125-123 and, on the ensuing possession, drew a foul on another three-ball. That sent him to the free throw line, where he sank all three foul shots to put Miami ahead 126-125.

Charlotte then called timeout, and that’s when Ball took over. He drove straight to the rim and got the layup to go, giving the Hornets the 127-126 lead. Miami was out of timeouts, meaning Miles Bridges had to sprint to the basket to try and get the game-winner. However, Davion Mitchell was there to block it, sealing Charlotte’s victory and ensuring another game in the NBA Play-In tournament.

The Hornets will now wait to find out their opponent in the Eastern Conference. They will face the loser of Wednesday’s Philadelphia 76ers vs. Orlando Magic game.