Tuesday brought the first installment of the 2026 NBA Playoffs. The Miami Heat and Charlotte Hornets are facing off in the Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament. Unfortunately, injuries are now going to be a part of the storyline. Miami watched star player Bam Adebayo head back to the locker room and not for a good reason.

Adebayo seemingly landed on his tailbone with some force. This was because Charlotte’s LaMelo Ball seemingly took Adebayo’s leg from under him. Ball had fallen to the ground after taking contact on a layup attempt. From there, his left arm sweeps Adebayo’s right leg.

Not a sight you want to see, no matter the situation. But there might be some questions for Ball after the game about his intent in the matter. You can check out the full sequence here.

The play where Bam Adebayo got taken out. LaMelo Ball was complaining to the referees afterward. pic.twitter.com/xbKAhslFHB — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) April 15, 2026

Officials did not head to the monitor to see if there should be anything more to come out of the situation. Ball was not charged with a foul, while Adebayo received medical treatment. Shortly after walking back up the tunnel, Adebayo’s official status was revealed.

“The Heat say Bam Adebayo left tonight’s game in Charlotte with a lower back injury and his return is questionable,” Marc Stein said via X.