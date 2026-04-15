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Bam Adebayo injury update: Heat star goes to the locker room after dirty play by LaMelo Ball

IMG_0985by: Griffin McVeigh48 minutes agogriffin_mcveigh

Tuesday brought the first installment of the 2026 NBA Playoffs. The Miami Heat and Charlotte Hornets are facing off in the Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament. Unfortunately, injuries are now going to be a part of the storyline. Miami watched star player Bam Adebayo head back to the locker room and not for a good reason.

Adebayo seemingly landed on his tailbone with some force. This was because Charlotte’s LaMelo Ball seemingly took Adebayo’s leg from under him. Ball had fallen to the ground after taking contact on a layup attempt. From there, his left arm sweeps Adebayo’s right leg.

Not a sight you want to see, no matter the situation. But there might be some questions for Ball after the game about his intent in the matter. You can check out the full sequence here.

Officials did not head to the monitor to see if there should be anything more to come out of the situation. Ball was not charged with a foul, while Adebayo received medical treatment. Shortly after walking back up the tunnel, Adebayo’s official status was revealed.

“The Heat say Bam Adebayo left tonight’s game in Charlotte with a lower back injury and his return is questionable,” Marc Stein said via X.