Amid public concern about the potential presence of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers at Super Bowl LX, the Bay Area host committee informed local officials that there was “no planned ICE immigration enforcement operations” in connection with Sunday’s game, according to The Washington Post.

The host committee made this declaration in a Friday memo sent to elected officials from Santa Clara as well as neighboring cities San Francisco and San Jose, according to the Post. This memo came following calls with NFL security officials, as well as federal and local law enforcement.

That news comes following widespread concern after U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem pledged ICE officials would be “all over” Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., while speaking with right-wing journalist Benny Johnson in October.

“Yeah, we’ll be over that place,” Noem told Johnson on Oct. 3, 2025. “And I can, we are going to enforce the law. I think people should not be coming to the Super Bowl unless they’re law-abiding Americans who love this country.”

The host committee’s memo comes amid criticism of ICE operations in Minneapolis, where federal agents have been involved in the shooting deaths of two U.S. citizens — Renee Good and Alex Pretti — in separate incidents last month. Widespread protests have occurred over the past several weeks across multiple cities around the country as Americans have publicly decried the actions taken by ICE and Border Patrol, among other federal agencies involved in immigration enforcement. Those followed prior protests amid ICE operations in U.S. cities such as Chicago and Los Angeles over the past several months.

While Border Patrol and ICE agents aren’t expected to engage planned immigration enforcement, federal security agents will be onsite at Levi’s Stadium “consistent with past Super Bowls and comparable to how DHS protects other major sporting events like the Olympics and World Cup,” according to the memo obtained by the Post.

“DHS is committed to working with our local and federal partners to ensure the Super Bowl is safe for everyone involved, as we do with every major sporting event, including the World Cup. Our mission remains unchanged,” DHS assistant secretary Tricia McLaughlin told the Post. “We will not disclose future operations or discuss personnel. Super Bowl security will entail a whole of government response conducted in-line with the U.S. Constitution. Those who are here legally and are not breaking other laws have nothing to fear.”

Super Bowl LX halftime performer Bad Bunny, a hispanic rapper and American citizen from Puerto Rico, received a standing ovation after criticizing ICE during Sunday night’s Grammy Awards.

“I’m going to say: ICE out,” Bad Bunny said to raucous applause. “We’re not savages, we’re not animals, we’re not aliens. We are humans. And we are Americans. … The only thing that is more powerful than hate is love.”