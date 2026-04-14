Baylor guard Cameron Carr has declared for the 2026 NBA Draft, he announced in a post to Instagram. Carr transferred to Baylor last offseason after spending two years at Tennessee.

In his lone campaign with the Bears, Carr averaged 18.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 33.7 minutes per game. He shot 49.4% from the field and 37.4% from beyond the arc. For his efforts, he was named an All-Big 12 Third-Team selection.

In his two seasons at Tennessee, Carr made 18 total appearances. He never averaged more than 10 minutes per game for the Volunteers.

Cameron Carr played high school basketball at Link Academy (MO), where he was a four-star prospect. He was the No. 54 overall player and No. 14 shooting guard in the 2023 recruiting cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings. Carr released a heartfelt statement on his decision to enter the draft.

“Playing at Baylor University has exceeded every expectation I had when I first committed. The growth I experienced here, not just as a player but as a person, is something I could not have gotten anywhere else,” Carr said. “This program has a standard, a culture, and a brotherhood that I am genuinely honored to have been a part of.

“To my coaches, thank you for your knowledge, your honesty, and trust in me. You never let me settle and never stopped believing in what I was capable of. To my teammates, the way you pushed me each day and the confidence you had in me is a big reason l am in this position. I am grateful for every one of you.”

While Carr could’ve returned to college, experts are confident he has NBA potential. In his latest draft big board, ESPN’s Jeremy Woo ranked Carr at the No. 24 prospect in the 2026 draft class.

“He’s a candidate to rise in the predraft process, with the type of explosiveness and shooting ability that typically stand out in workout settings,” Woo wrote. “Despite a down year for Baylor, Carr was reasonably efficient (61.8% TS) on high volume. He offers a viable NBA framework as a highflyer with shotmaking chops and a 7-foot-1½ wingspan who can add value defensively and on the glass.”

The 2026 NBA Draft will take place at on June 23-24 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The draft lottery will be held on May 10.