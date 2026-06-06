Beau Bartlett details 'big jumps' in post-Penn State wrestling career

Beau Bartlett had a storied college wrestling career at Penn State, but he’s taken it to another level over the last year. Now training at the NYC RTC, Bartlett is less than two weeks away from competing at Final X in a true third place match vs. Joey McKenna.

A win for Bartlett and he’ll officially be on Team USA. While he isn’t the world team rep at 65 KG quite yet, it’s a step in the right direction for the former Nittany Lion.

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The three-time All-American has only gotten better in freestyle since making the transition. Now being a full-time athlete with a more manageable schedule, less wear and tear and a new location, Bartlett is better than ever.

“Yeah, I think there’s been a lot of big jumps,” Bartlett told On3. “I think right off the bat, being in school versus being a full-time athlete, that was the first big jump, right? Scheduling around classes, getting your workouts in at certain times, it’s still you’re going to class and then coming back, you’re still studying, you’re still doing these things.

“And I think regularly competing every single week, college schedule, knowing who you’re going to wrestle, you’re going, you’re in front of … a few 1000 fans. … So you’re just used to that type of environment, and now it’s more kind of like underground, you’re just putting in work, putting work, putting work in, and then every, every couple months, few months, you get to go show out.”

Bartlett went 90-17 at Penn State and was a three-time All-American, finishing 3rd, 2nd and 3rd at 141 pounds from 2023-25. Recently, he took bronze at the 2026 Yasar Dogu and is in position to make the senior world team. It helps that Bartlett has a great training environment in New York and New Jersey, with guys like Olympic Bronze Medalist and five-time All-American Sebastian Rivera, among others.

“So I feel like there’s more of an emphasis on actually getting better at wrestling and training versus just like get through the grind of it, also living in, you know, just like a college town, Central Pennsylvania, State College, where, you know, it’s sports, sports, sports, sports,” Bartlett said. “And now my life can kind of spread out in a few different ways, right? I got a lot more free time, and it’s not every second of the day is wrestling, which I think gives me more energy, and I could be sharper when it is time to wrestle.”