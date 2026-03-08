Ben Askren and Jorge Masvidal reunited in a positive fashion this weekend, as posted by Askren on social media. The bitter rivals had quite the feud when they fought each other in the UFC in 2019.

Askren had a quick rise in the UFC when he came out of retirement and was pitted against Masvidal. A win over him and Askren would’ve been set up for a welterweight title shot against then-champion Kamaru Usman.

But Masvidal went from trash talk to a five-second knockout with a flying knee that became one of the most famous KOs in UFC history. There was speculation that Askren could come out of retirement again and fight Masvidal, as he said he would love to run that one back.

But after Askren’s hospitalization last year and double lung transplant, Masvidal and he appeared to bury the hatchet last summer. Now, they’ve finally come together and had a long, meaningful conversation with one another, as detailed by “Funky” himself.

“Well I suppose I learned last summer that life is short, definitely too short for holding grudges,” Askren wrote on Twitter/X. “So when (Jorge Masvidal) said he wanted to sit down and break bread of course I took him up on it. Today he came to Wisconsin, sat down had some dinner and chatted it up. Turns out we have more in common than different. Felt great to bury the hatchet and make a new friend. Life is too short to hold grudges, bury hatchets and move one with your life. So glad Jorge was able to come to Wisconsin today.”

Well I suppose I learned last summer that life is short, definitely too short for holding grudges. So when @GamebredFighter said he wanted to sit down and break bread of course I took him up on it. Today he came to Wisconsin, sat down had some dinner and chatted it up. Turns… pic.twitter.com/WkV9br7Ww4 — Funky 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@Benaskren) March 8, 2026

A two-time wrestling NCAA champion, Askren is one of the best collegiate wrestlers of the last 25 years. He was a four-time finalist for Missouri from 2004-07, winning the latter two titles.

At the senior level, Askren won the 2008 Olympic Trials at 74 KG and represented Team USA at the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing. He went 1-1 at the tournament and did not medal.

After not placing at the 2010 World Team Trials, Askren fully transitioned into MMA. Following three fights on teh regional scene, Askren was signed by Bellator and proceeded to win the welterweight belt and remained undefeated in his time with the promotion. He then signed with ONE FC, going 6-0 with one no-contest and was the welterweight champion.

Although past his prime and initially retired, Askren returned to mixed martial arts in March of 2019 with the UFC and defeated former champion Robbie Lawler by submission in his debut, getting to 19-0 in his career. However, he would lose to Jorge Masvidal in a would-be title eliminator to challenge Kamaru Usman for the belt. Masvidal knocked out Askren in five seconds with a flying knee. He ended his career with a loss to fellow grappler and long-time fighter Demian Maia.