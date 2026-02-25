One of the NFL’s storied rivalries went to a new level during the 2025 postseason when Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson said “F— the Packers” following the NFC Wild Card victory. Tuesday, ahead of the NFL Scouting Combine, he doubled down.

Johnson didn’t shy away from his comments about the Green Bay Packers, which quickly went viral after the Bears’ thrilling victory at Soldier Field. Between the remarks in the locker room – captured on video – and the very quick handshake with Packers coach Matt LaFleur, the rivalry became the talk of the league.

But when asked by Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, who channeled his inner Jerry Seinfeld by asking what “the deal” is with the Packers, Johnson stayed true to form. He answered with a question of his own.

“Who likes the Packers?” Johnson said with a smile.

The growing feud between Johnson and Green Bay began when he took over as Bears head coach in January 2025. Then, Chicago got two wins over its longtime rival – one in the regular season and the other in the postseason – after coming up short at Lambeau Field. By definition, it meant Johnson met his goal of “beating Matt LaFleur twice a year,” just like he said he enjoyed doing while he was the Detroit Lions’ offensive coordinator.

It seemed as if Johnson was fully leaning into the rivalry between Chicago and Green Bay. In a way, that’s what he’s doing. He sees it as a true rivalry and argued the two teams shouldn’t be friendly.

“The Bears and the Packers, they should not like each other,” Johnson said. “I think it’s as simple as that. I think that’s going to make this rivalry, this game, something that people are going to watch going forward.”

Ben Johnson, Matt LaFleur ‘don’t talk’

The postseason game certainly had plenty of people watching. The Bears’ victory, which included more heroics from Caleb Williams in the fourth quarter, averaged 31.61 million people on Prime Video. It set an NFL record for most viewers for a game on a streaming service.

In the days to follow, the discussion wasn’t so much about Williams’ pass to DJ Moore to take the lead or knocking Jordan Love’s final pass incomplete. Instead, it revolved around Johnson’s “F— the Packers” remark in the locker room and the handshake with LaFleur.

Since that game, Johnson said he and LaFleur “don’t talk,” and the Packers head coach has not reached out. As for whether he wants it that way, Johnson kept it brief.

“I’m good with it,” he said.