Ben Johnson doubles down on 'F*** the Packers' quote, reveals front office response

Bears head coach Ben Johnson went viral for saying, “F*** the Packers,” after Chicago’s 31-27 win over Green Bay in the NFC Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs. Nonetheless, Johnson isn’t backing down from his explicit stance.

“There’s a rivalry that exists between these two teams. Something that I fully recognize and am a part of,” Johnson said, per ESPN’s Courtney Cronin. “I don’t like that team. [Chairman] George [McCaskey] and I have talked and we’re on the same page.”

Johnson’s postgame speech didn’t need to be released for fans to know he isn’t a fan of the Packers. After the Bears’ win, Johnson hardly looked at Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur during their handshake at midfield.

LaFleur was visibly annoyed by Johnson’s brisk interaction. Although Chicago and Green Bay are already well-established rivals, the Bears had an extra chip on their shoulder Sunday.

Ahead of the matchup, Packers wide receiver Christian Watson and cornerback Keisean Nixon both said that they wanted to play the Bears in the playoffs. Moreover, Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley insinuated the Packers would defeat the Bears in the week leading up to the game.

“There was probably a little bit more noise coming out of their building up north to start the week, which we heard loud and clear, players and coaches alike,” Johnson said. “This one meant something to us.”

Evidently, Ben Johnson’s energy was infectious. After the victory, Bears safety Kevin Byard III echoed Johnson’s sentiments.

“It definitely got us riled up,” Byard said. “It got us amped up for the game. … I didn’t think that we were going to be able to top some of the wins that we had earlier in this season, as far as the comebacks. But this one, this one was just the most special one.”

It was a stunning win for the Bears, who trailed Green Bay 27-16 with fewer than five minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. Bears quarterback Caleb Williams completed 24-of-his-48 pass attempts for 361 yards and two touchdowns, while throwing two interceptions.

Tight end Colston Loveland was Williams’ go-to target. Loveland notched a team-high eight catches for 137 yards. Following the triumph, Williams raved about his team’s resilience.

“True belief,” Williams said. “Belief. That’s all you need. You got belief in the coaches that they’re gonna call the right play at the right time. You got belief in the players on the field that you’re gonna make the right play at the right time.”

The game was only the third time in history the two teams have met in the playoffs. The Bears will look to build on their momentum when they face off against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.