Referee Ben Taylor left Wednesday’s NBA Play-In Tournament game between the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers in the third quarter due to an apparent injury. Standby official Sean Corbin stepped in to take over.

The game entered a brief delay with 8:51 left in the third quarter as the officials headed toward the scorer’s table. Taylor appeared to have a slight limp as he walked off the court and went back to the locker room for further evaluation. Corbin then jumped into action as the alternate referee before Kristaps Porzingis shot two free throws.

It’s unclear when or how Taylor got injured. Regardless, it appears Corbin will finish out the game to round out the crew alongside James Williams and Karl Lane for Warriors vs. Clippers in the NBA Play-In Tournament.

Referee 46 Ben Taylor "pulls a muscle" and has to be subbed out of the game



We got an injured refreee, and the alternate referee, #33 Sean Corbin, will replace him for the remainder of the game. pic.twitter.com/lXVsJLjtRC — MrBuckBuck (@MrBuckBuckNBA) April 16, 2026

Ben Taylor is in his 11th season as an NBA referee after becoming a full-time official in 2013 and has worked 31 playoff games. He was notably on the crew for the Miami Heat’s win over the Charlotte Bobcats when LeBron James dropped 61 points. Taylor previously worked as an official in the NBA G League and has worked as a FIBA referee.

The Clippers headed into Wednesday’s game as the No. 9 seed in the Western Conference while the Warriors were at No. 10. The winner of Wednesday’s game advances in the NBA Play-In Tournament to take on the Phoenix Suns while the loser heads home.

Golden State entered the matchup with some questions, though. Stephen Curry was on a minutes restriction as he works his way back from a knee injury and even left the game at one point. He later came back.

But heading into the Play-In Tournament, Warriors coach Steve Kerr defended the decision to limit Curry’s minutes. He said it came down to protecting his star sharpshooter’s health and making sure he’s at his best heading into the postseason.

“I think that’s just a figure of speech of ‘Minutes Restriction,’ it’s not like hey we want to limit this person to a certain number of minutes,” Kerr said, via NBC Sports Bay Area’s Kevin Borba. “It’s literally that the person cannot play that many minutes. This is all about health, and so you have to be mindful of health as you play these games. You have to be mindful of how many minutes can a guy play and be expected to be effective. So that’s really what we’re facing.”