Bengals QB Joe Burrow added to 2026 Pro Bowl roster

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has been selected to the Pro Bowl for the third time in his career. On Sunday, the NFL announced that Burrow has been added to the roster of the 2026 Pro Bowl Games.

Joe Burrow joins fellow Bengals teammate Joe Flacco and Shedeur Sanders of the Cleveland Browns as the three quarterbacks representing the AFC. All three are alternates, as Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills, Justin Herbert of the Los Angeles Chargers, and Drake Maye of the New England Patriots were originally selected.

Burrow suffered a toe injury in the Bengals’ season opener against the Browns and missed two months of action. He returned on Nov. 26 and finished the season with 1,809 yards and 17 touchdowns with five interceptions in eight games. In the final six weeks of the 2025 season, Burrow led the NFL in completions (152), tied for second in TD passes (15), ranked third in passing yards (1620), fifth in completion percentage (68.2), and fifth in passer rating (102.2).

Joe Burrow discusses his future with the Bengals

Joe Burrow just finished his sixth season with the Bengals. Along with reaching the Pro Bowl three times, the 29-year-old has been named Comeback Player of the Year twice (2021, 2024) and led the Bengals to a Super Bowl appearance in 2021.

In December, Burrow spoke to reporters about playing in the Bengals’ final three games when the team was eliminated from postseason contention. “I like playing football. For the same reasons that I wanted to push to come back from injury, the same reasons I wanted to play this week,” he said at the time, per Nick Shook of NFL.com. “It feels like everything, everybody’s trying to do everything in their power to make me not play football, and I feel like I’m fighting it, like fighting everybody else. I just want to play ball. That’s all I want to do.”

Burrow then discussed his future in the NFL and potentially walking away from the game due to the injuries he has suffered in his career. “You think about it, but you think about a lot of different things in your life, just like everybody does,” Burrow said. “You think about all the different possibilities that could happen. I’m going to playing for a long time. I expect to play for a long time. I expect to play well and consistently great for a long time.”

We’ll have more on this story shortly.