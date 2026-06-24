Bennett Stirtz drafted, traded to Oklahoma City Thunder: Analysis, contract details, more

The Memphis Grizzlies selected Iowa guard Bennett Stirtz with the No. 16 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. However, ESPN’s Shams Charania reports that he has been traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder for the No. 17 overall pick and two second-round picks. Stirtz spent his final college season with the Hawkeyes after initially beginning his Division I career at Drake.

As a recruit, Stirtz was initially an unranked prospect out of Liberty High School in Missouri. He would play at Northwest Missouri State in Division II, becoming a highly sought-after player in the transfer portal. As a transfer, On3 rated him a five-star prospect and the No. 2 overall player in the nation.

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As a senior at Iowa, Bennett Stirtz averaged 19.8 points, 4.4 assists and 2.6 rebounds per game. He helped lead the Hawkeyes on an NCAA Tournament run that included an upset of No. 1 seed Florida.

At the NBA Combine, Stirtz checked in at 6-foot-2.5, 186 pounds. He had a 6-foot-6 wingspan and an 8-foot-2.5 standing reach.

Bennett Stirtz will now get ready to sign his first NBA contract. The four-year deal is set to be worth $22.8 million, according to Spotrac.

What NBA Draft analysts are saying about Bennett Stirtz

As he gets ready to take his talents to the NBA, Bennett Stirtz continues to draw praise from draft analysts. He’s a floor general in the backcourt and shoots at a high clip.

“Bennett Stirtz has become an expert in the pick-and-roll over the years with Ben McCollum,” On3’s James Fletcher III said. “He has enough size to stay on the floor, but will need to showcase his ability to hold up to physicality on both ends. He also comes from a high-usage system, meaning he will take on a large decrease right away.”

Others were impressed with Bennett Stirtz’s journey to Iowa. It was a winding road.

“Bennett Stirtz, he’s a good player, he’s real,” CBS Sports analyst Dan Dickau said. “That shows everybody that the rankings and all that stuff… this guy went to a Division II school out of high school… that’s amazing. This guy is going to be a first round pick in the NBA. If you’re good, you’re good.”